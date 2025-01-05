CES 2025: Hyundai debuts full holographic windshield

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Using augmented reality, the display provides critical driving information while delivering a panoramic, immersive experience.

The first holographic full-windshield for a car will be unveiled at CES 2025 this week. Aiming to enhances driving visibility through augmented reality, the display delivers a panoramic, immersive experience.

Co-developed by automotive supplier Hyundai Mobis and optics company Zeiss, the windshield will be featured in Kia’s electric vehicle, the EV9, exclusively for its unveiling in Los Vegas this is week, during the Consumer Electronics Show running from 7 to 10 January.

By integrating specialised optical film, the system provides access to key information while maintaining an open, spacious feel and improving overall driving safety. The windshield shows critical driving information to the driver and front passenger. This includes navigation, infotainment, and safety alerts across the entire width of the front windshield. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Under the theme “Beyond and More,” Hyundai Mobis will showcase the user experience through its “Human Tech” initiative – a suite of technologies designed to bridge the gap between people and technology while enhancing safety and convenience with seamless, adaptive connections.

A human-centric interior lighting system will be unveiled – it intelligently adapts to user needs with M.Brain, an advanced brainwave-based system that monitors and addresses driver distractions. This advanced system monitors driver focus in real-time by analysing brainwave data, providing alerts during states of drowsiness or inattention. Live demonstrations will give visitors the opportunity to see M.Brain in action and explore its potential to enhance driver safety.

A Human-Centric Interior Lighting technology is set to be unveiled, featuring adaptive lighting that adjusts to the user’s mood and environment. This advanced system includes 32 situational modes, such as stress reduction for drivers, motion sickness relief, hazard prevention during dismounting, and UV-C sterilisation. The lighting technology dynamically responds to biological rhythms, health conditions, and the vehicle’s surroundings.