CES 2025: Climb into the Emotional Cockpit

Continental is combining the latest display technology with unique design elements to create an emotive and individual connection with drivers.

Continental, previously best-known for its tyres and now positioned as a technology company, is unveiling the “Emotional Cockpit” during CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.

The company is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of vehicle technologies and innovations, from software-defined vehicle technologies to modern displays and autonomous features.

The most dazzling of these is the premiere of its Emotional Cockpit, a display concept combining the latest display technology with unique design elements from Swarovski. The result is an emotive and individual connection with drivers thanks to its intuitive handling. The Emotional Cockpit also features a dedicated area for usage of an AI assistant and small interactive widgets.

“In addition to technical innovations and new display options, the emotional aspect is also becoming increasingly important when buying a vehicle,” says Pavel Prouza, head of the User Experience business area at Continental. “For us, a successful user experience appeals to all the senses. Both end users and car manufacturers are putting a stronger emphasis on the emotional connection with the vehicle. This allows interior designers to create completely new brand experiences.”

Luxurious ambiance thanks to two crystal-framed displays

Two displays behind precision-cut Swarovski crystals bring a luxurious look to the vehicle interior. The Aurora Borealis coating adds an additional emotive feel.

The Emotional Cockpit is particularly impressive thanks to its two displays framed in Swarovski crystals, which are organically integrated into the dashboard, lending the entire unit a seamless appearance. The control element rises from the center of the dashboard, floats freely in space and acts as the central input unit for the driver and front passenger.

Located beneath a transparent crystal surface, the 12.3-inch TFT display is equipped with full-array local dimming technology, which controls the display backlighting to achieve greater brightness and, above all, deeper black. Its ergonomic positioning provides the perfect starting point for intuitive information display and input.

In pride of place on the dashboard, the “Widget Crystal”, which is also encased in Swarovski crystal, serves as an interaction surface for an AI assistant and small interactive widgets. These elements provide information on the weather, location or charging status at a glance. Advanced micro-LED display technology is housed behind the artfully cut crystal face. The 3.5-inch display boasts impressive color brilliance and outstanding brightness values. The transparent design of both the display and the surrounding crystal casing creates the impression that the displayed content is floating freely inside.

Fascinating color gradients: special-effect coating provides visual highlights

To make the aesthetically impressive combination of display and crystal body a reality, Continental is working together with Austrian automotive supplier Swarovski Mobility, a member of the Swarovski Group.

The distinctive emotive character of the displays is created by the “Aurora Borealis” coating. Here, light reflections add a further emotional component with a subtle shimmer reminiscent of the aurora borealis or northern lights, creating an atmospheric ambiance immediately upon entering the vehicle interior.

The combined expertise of Continental and Swarovski Mobility that has gone into creating this attractive look is the driving force behind the Emotional Cockpit. The two partners are thus building on their successful collaboration, which already produced the visually impressive “Crystal Center Display” last year. This outstanding product design was made a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

“Already last year, we were able to prove that our luxurious crystal elements, combined with Continental’s latest automotive display technology, bring impressive aesthetics to the vehicle interior. Through our further intensified collaboration for the Emotional Cockpit, we can realise our innovative strength around crystal as well as our vision of a vehicle interior that appeals to all the senses,” says Lars Schmidt, Managing Director of Swarovski Mobility.

Continental at CES 2025

Continental will showcase its latest technologies at a private structure exhibit in Central Plaza across from the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday, 7 January through Friday, 10 January. The technology company has numerous solutions that highlight mobility innovations, from the road to the cloud. An invitation-only media event has been scheduled for 7 January.