BAIC B40 Plus: Strange roads, tough ride

Photo courtesy Baic.

A surreal factory tour, an unforgiving trail, and a rugged off-roader with rough edges – the B40 launch was as strange as it was revealing, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

There are car launches, and then there are car launches that leave you wondering what on earth just happened. The BAIC B40 Plus launch earlier this year, which included a bewildering factory tour near Gqeberha and an off-road test drive through Addo Wildlife Park, earns our title of the strangest car launch of 2024.

It was as if two realities collided: a grand ambition for a Chinese off-road challenger juxtaposed with a plant that has struggled to produce more than 300 vehicles in six years. It wasn’t just surreal – it felt symbolic of BAIC’s larger challenge in South Africa: introducing a capable 4×4 to a market that demands more than rugged engineering.

The factory tour came first, showcasing a facility with the scale and equipment to handle mass production but with an output that suggests a plant in suspended animation. The cavernous space, empty but for a few dozen vehicles under assembly, carried an air of uncertainty. The phrase “confidence in the long-term” was repeated like a mantra, but confidence alone doesn’t fill production lines. It was hard not to wonder whether the B40 Plus would suffer the same fate as the factory: impressive potential unrealised.

Then we headed into Addo, where the B40 Plus would finally face its proving ground. If the factory raised eyebrows, the terrain quickly shifted focus to the vehicle itself. Its design is deliberately utilitarian, a squared-off aesthetic that seems lifted straight from the military vehicles that inspired it. For BAIC, this is not mere marketing fluff: their vehicles have been used by the Chinese military for decades, and the B40 Plus leans into this rugged heritage with pride.

Inside the cabin, the story changes slightly. The 12.3-inch LCD screen and clean layout offer a veneer of modernity, but cracks start to appear. BAIC’s insistence on Huawei’s HiCar – an app that allows a user to mirror Android features onto a car’s infotainment system – feels out of touch with South African expectations. No Android Auto. No Apple CarPlay. When I asked about this glaring omission, their response was telling:

“We acknowledge that there are gaps in the current technology offerings when it comes to global markets like South Africa. However, BAIC is actively investing in improving these systems. The company is working on integrating features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to meet the needs of international customers.”

It’s an answer that suggests an awareness of the issue, but not enough urgency. In a market where connectivity matters almost as much as capability, the absence of essential tech is more than a minor oversight.

Addo’s unforgiving terrain, however, allowed the B40 Plus to show its true strengths. Where lesser SUVs would falter, it performed with confidence. Hill descent control was smooth and reassuring, easing us down loose, steep slopes without hesitation. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivered steady torque. It’s not thrilling by any stretch, but it’s effective. The shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system proved invaluable as the ground shifted from gravel to deep sand to rocks and trenches, and the vehicle’s underbody protection made the seemingly treacherous conditions almost routine.

Yet even here, the contradictions emerged. For all its rugged capability, the B40 Plus lacks refinement. The engine growled loudly under pressure, and despite solid lumbar support, the ride remained unforgiving. These rough edges might appeal to off-road purists, but for a market that expects a balance of comfort and capability, the B40 Plus still feels unfinished.

The contradictions of the BAIC B40 Plus launch mirror the contradictions of the vehicle itself. The factory tour raised uncomfortable questions about BAIC’s readiness for the South African market. The B40 Plus, meanwhile, proved itself to be a rugged, capable off-roader but an awkward fit for its intended audience. Its military-grade engineering is undeniable, but the absence of essential technology and its rougher edges make it feel out of step with consumer expectations.

BAIC has big ambitions, but ambition without execution rings hollow. The B40 Plus deserves credit for its ability to tackle extreme terrain, and there is no doubt that it will find a niche among off-road enthusiasts who value grit over gadgets. But whether it can transcend that niche remains to be seen.