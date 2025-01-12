CES 2025: Lenovo Legion now Steam-powered

Photo supplied

Lenovo earned the gaming headlines at CES 2025 in Las Vegas next week with the unveiling of the new Legion Go S gaming console, with versions powered by SteamOS as well as Windows. The gaming handheld devices feature an 8-inch screen with VRR1 support, a chassis sporting fused TrueStrike controllers with adjustable trigger switches and hall-effect joysticks, and the world’s first licensed handheld powered by SteamOS.

The new devices include:

The Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) and Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) – Powered by SteamOS , gaming handheld devices featuring an 8-inch screen with VRR support, a chassis sporting fused TrueStrike controllers with adjustable trigger switches and hall-effect joysticks, and the world’s first officially licensed handheld powered by SteamOS.

and , gaming handheld devices featuring an 8-inch screen with VRR support, a chassis sporting fused TrueStrike controllers with adjustable trigger switches and hall-effect joysticks, and the world’s first officially licensed handheld powered by SteamOS. The Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”) , a gaming handheld prototype device planned to feature a native landscape OLED display, up to double the RAM compared to previous generation, and a bigger battery.

, a gaming handheld prototype device planned to feature a native landscape OLED display, up to double the RAM compared to previous generation, and a bigger battery. The redesigned Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”), Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”) laptops, with new aggressive design language, more performance, and new Lenovo PureSight OLED display options.

and laptops, with new aggressive design language, more performance, and new Lenovo PureSight OLED display options. A fully redesigned Legion Space gaming software solution that unifies all Lenovo Legion device settings, syncs with all Lenovo Legion ecosystem devices, provides access to all games in one library, and features a suite of new AI-powered features that help gamers up their game, their streams, and their enjoyment.

gaming software solution that unifies all Lenovo Legion device settings, syncs with all Lenovo Legion ecosystem devices, provides access to all games in one library, and features a suite of new AI-powered features that help gamers up their game, their streams, and their enjoyment. The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 monitor , a PureSight OLED display with gaming-specific features to give competitive gamers an edge on the map.

, a PureSight OLED display with gaming-specific features to give competitive gamers an edge on the map. Lenovo also announced other new additions to its Legion and LOQ laptops and desktops, the latest Legion Tab, and a selection of Legion accessories to complement the gaming devices.

“Lenovo’s vision for gaming has always been to deliver the most powerful and innovative technology, empowering gamers to play their way at their best,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo senior vice president and GM of the consumer segment in the Intelligent Devices Group. “These innovations are designed with competitive gamers and gaming students in mind, providing the performance, adaptability, and versatility needed to excel both in the game and in academic fields like STEM.”

Lenovo Legion Go S (8”), Photo supplied

Lenovo provided the following information on the new devices:

The new Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) Windows-based handheld features an 8” WUXGA 16:10 120Hz PureSight touch display, either the exclusive to Lenovo Legion Go AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor or AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, and a 3-cell 55.5 Whr battery, the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) is built to play PC games in a portable package at just 1.61lbs. (730g), ready to be whipped out on a plane, train, automobile or anywhere in between. Wi-Fi 6e support, a pair of USB 4 ports on the top, and a microSD card reader make it easy to connect a display and other peripherals, making the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) a modular device capable of handling home gaming duties when not on the road.

Lenovo Legion Go S—Powered by SteamOS (8”), Photo supplied

Available also is the world’s first officially licensed handheld powered by SteamOS—the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) – Powered by SteamOS. This new handheld combines the powerhouse features of the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) with the flexibility and console-like experience of SteamOS, Valve’s operating system that is optimised for gaming. Featuring cloud saves that mean a seamless transition between PC gaming and handheld, Remote Play that streams games to the device from a PC, full Steam Store and Steam Library access, the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) Powered by SteamOS is a big step forward in freedom of choice for gamers who are looking for an OS that is optimised for handheld gaming.

Prototype Image of the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”), Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”) Prototype Unveiled

The first generation of the Lenovo Legion Go, introduced at IFA 2023, set a new standard for handheld gaming, earning praise for its 8.8” display, detachable TrueStrike controllers, robust kickstand, and dual USB Type-C ports. This year, Lenovo is excited to unveil the prototype of the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”), showcasing the latest innovations inspired by feedback from Legion fans and sporting top-tier specs for competitive gamers who demand the most out of their handhelds. While final production details are still being refined, the prototype features up to the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with RDNA 3.5 graphics and up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, as well as a native landscape 8.8” 16:10 144Hz 500nit OLED PureSight touch display with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

The prototype also highlights ergonomic refinements, including rounded Lenovo Legion TrueStrike controllers with a circular D-pad for faster, more accurate inputs. With up to 2TB of SSD storage and a 74Whr battery, the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2) prototype showcases Lenovo’s vision for the future of handheld gaming, designed to deliver premium, immersive experiences in a compact and lightweight form factor for competitive gamers that need top-tier specs and no-compromise performance. Stay tuned as Lenovo prepares to bring this exciting innovation to life for gamers worldwide in 2025.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Pro series – Next Gen Power and Precision for Competitive Gamers

Newly redesigned for this year, the Intel-based Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”)—both with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors—are packed with features that let competitive gamers make a statement on the leaderboards and as the centerpiece of the best battle stations. Also available this year is the AMD-based Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”) featuring up to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processors, offering yet another option for gamers to customise their gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) is designed for high-ranked competitive gamers who want the most out of their gaming laptops, with top-tier processors and thermals to deliver superior performance under the most demanding loads. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 series of laptops are perfect for serious gamers who need a laptop powerful enough to handle their favorite competitive games.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) Photo supplied

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) features Legion Coldfront Vapor with hyper chamber technology that unleashes up to 250W TDP. Coldfront Hyper technology in the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”) allows for a blistering 200W TDP. Lenovo AI Engine+ in all Lenovo Legion features Scenario Detection in Performance Mode and Balance Mode that dynamically adjusts CPU and GPU wattage to maximise performance for even smoother framerates.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”), Photo supplied

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 series highlights a new aggressive design featuring massive vents that push heat out from the Coldfront Hyper thermal system that combines turbocharged fans and oversized 3D copper heat pipes in a chamber over the processors that is sealed away from other components. This innovative thermal solution efficiently channels heat away from the laptop body while decreasing exhaust noise compared to previous generations.

This new thermal technology is key for keeping the Intel Core Ultra processors (HX-SKUs) and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU cool as the laptops shred framerates on the up to 16” PureSight WQXGA 16:10 OLED display. Featuring up to a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness and a miniscule <.5ms low-latency response time, the new display brings games to life in brilliant, high-fidelity color with deeper blacks that mean more contrast when gamers are deep in the match and every millisecond counts.

A pair of USB Type C ports, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and RJ45 provide for options to connect peripherals to get the most out of a gaming setup, and Wi-Fi 7 support means an even faster fight to the top.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”), Photo supplied

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) features customisable per-key RGB on its Legion TrueStrike keyboard as well as a 4-key switchable keycap set. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”) both feature customisable 24-zone RGB. Customisation is handled in the new Legion Space, along with a host of other settings and AI-powered tools to optimise laptop performance, gamer performance, and streamline the social media/livestream editing process. See the section on Legion Space for more information.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Lenovo Legion 7i (16”), Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion 7i (16”) – Powering STEM Gamers Passions

The Lenovo Legion 7i (16”) is a thinner, lighter, all-metal gaming laptop—now 7% lighter and 10% thinner7—designed for gamers actively studying in STEM programs and fields. Perfectly balancing demanding applications like SolidWorks and OBS Studio with AAA gaming performance, it features a stunning 16” WQXGA 16:10 PureSight OLED display with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 240Hz6 refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 support, delivering vibrant colors and low latency for seamless render work or gameplay. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, the Legion 7i stays cool and up to 7dB quieter7 with Coldfront Hyper technology, supporting up to 145W TDP. With customisable per-key RGB lighting, an 84Whr battery for extended use, and Wi-Fi 7 for faster downloads and reduced lag, this laptop is ideal for taking users from dorms to labs while powering their passions.

Lenovo Legion 5i (15”), Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion 5i (15”), Lenovo Legion 5 (15”) – The Perfect All-Encompassing Gaming Performer

The Lenovo Legion 5 series is the choice for university gamers in non-STEM programs looking for one laptop to do it all in a thin, light package that slips easily into a backpack. With a new 15” footprint, the Lenovo Legion 5i (15”) features up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors while the Lenovo Legion 5 (15”) features up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, with both variants available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU that powers the up to 15.3” 16”10 WQXGA 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 OLED PureSight display, all kept cool with Lenovo Legion Coldfront Hyper thermal technology. At up to 13% lighter and thinner than the previous generation, the Lenovo Legion 5 series maximizes portability while retaining more than enough power to play AAA titles, perfect for university students who need one laptop to do it all. The Eclipse Black metal A-cover offers protection while out in the wild.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L), Photo supplied

Monster Power and Expandable Victory—The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L), Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L), and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (30L)

Pro esports gamers and hobbyist gamers looking for the power of a tower without the project of building one need look no further than the Lenovo Legion Tower series. The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L) feature Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX desktop processors, while the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (30L) features up to AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D desktop processors. All three feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs—up to GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 10) and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti on the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i/5 (30L)—as well as up to six customisable ARGB quiet fans controllable through Legion Space, which, alongside the Legion Coldfront Liquid cooling system, help the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 10) put out up to 250W of TDP. The air-cooled Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (30L, 10) can put out up to 180W TDP.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L), Photo supplied

One of the main benefits of using a tower to game is the ability to upgrade parts long after purchase, and the Lenovo Legion Tower series simplifies that process with a glass side cover that can be removed tool-free so internals can be easily swapped out.

Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”), Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”) – Superpowered Gaming Companion

Lenovo Legion exists to help gamers reach their impossible goals, be it in the workplace, the classroom, or the leaderboards, both at home and on the go. In addition to the Lenovo Legion PC gaming portfolio, mobile gaming continues to evolve with the Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”), a gaming tablet designed to supersize and supercharge the mobile gaming experience for gamers who want higher frames-per-second, better graphics, and a large display for gaming sessions. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform which supports ray tracing and up to 165 FPS, this Android 14 gaming tablet elevates games, videos, and streams on its 8.8” 2.5K 165Hz8 PureSight touch display. 12GB of LPDDR5X and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage mean a larger library of stutter-free games which is fully manageable in Legion Space, along with access to customisable settings in Game Assistant and Game Modes to optimise the gaming experience.

When pushing pixels to the max, the tablet’s 14% larger Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber handles heat, pushing the limits of gaming performance. The 6550mAh battery and dual USB-C bypass charging ports mean longer gaming and viewing sessions and options to connect peripherals to further up the game. And with a full-metal design at just 7.79mm thin and 0.77lb (350g), the Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”, 3) packs a lot of power into a portable package with room to spare.

Lenovo Legion Space – Redefining Gaming Control and Customisation for Lenovo Legion and LOQ Devices

Redesigned from the ground up with a brand-new look and feel, Legion Space will support all announcing Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming devices with improved upon existing features present in both previous-gen Legion Space as well as Lenovo Vantage, while introducing a host of new ones.

Legion Space synchronizes gaming experiences across Legion laptops, desktops, handhelds, and peripherals, including:

Device settings,

Game stores and libraries,

RGB settings including atmospheric sync support for the Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 monitor and the Lenovo Legion K510 Gaming Keyboard),

The software grants Lenovo Legion owners greater control over their entire Lenovo Legion ecosystem, all tied to their Lenovo ID. Driver updates and granular settings are easily accessible to keep devices up to date and fine-tuned to the user’s personal preference.

Legion Space will also feature Gaming Zone coming in Q1 2025, with AI-powered features that help gamers improve their skills, their streams, and their motivation to keep reaching for their impossible.

Gaming Zone features:

Game Coach: Tracks user eye, keyboard, and mouse inputs, using AI to analyse in-game performance such as reaction times, accuracy, and spatial awareness and provide a personalised improvement plan.

Tracks user eye, keyboard, and mouse inputs, using AI to analyse in-game performance such as reaction times, accuracy, and spatial awareness and provide a personalised improvement plan. Game Clip Master: Uses generative AI to edit hours of streamed footage into customisable cut-down content perfect for social media uploads.

Uses generative AI to edit hours of streamed footage into customisable cut-down content perfect for social media uploads. Game Companion: A customisable AI Avatar companion that reacts to gameplay, providing encouragement and advice when appropriate.

The new Legion Space delivers a suite of holistic software features custom-tailored to Lenovo Legion gamers that offers them greater control, customisation, and improvements to elevate their gaming experience like never before.

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor, Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor – OLED Performance Delivers Gaming Beauty

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor’s curved PureSight OLED display envelopes the user’s line of sight more than ever for increased immersion. Featuring an 800R curvature, 240Hz6 refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time, 98.5% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB with Delta E<2 color support, the 34” WQHD PureSight OLED Display also sports a USB Type-C one cable solution that delivers max 140W power to charge a laptop and other devices, can send and receive video signal as well as data via its triple USB-A, dual USB-C port hub. The display also features a 2.5G RJ45 port to provide a wired Ethernet passthrough connection to devices with no built-in Ethernet port.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor features AI technology including an Anti-Burn-in algorithm that protects the OLED display from pixel burn-in, as well as user detection that automatically puts the display to sleep when no user is detected in front of it, extending panel life and reducing power consumption. Lenovo TrueSplit splits the display into four combinations of multiple monitors, allowing for up to three virtual monitors when productivity is a priority, or for easier control when gaming and streaming on one device. The built-in KVM switch supports seamless swapping of display and peripherals between two PCs, and Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes allow both PCs to display simultaneously.

The display features atmospheric RGB lighting on the bottom of the front bezel to enhance immersion while gaming. Controllable through Legion Space, the lighting can be synced to on-screen content, sound effects and volume, or keyboard and mouse movement speed.

Other gaming-focused features include:

Game Modes to quickly cycle through monitor settings user-customised to their favorite games,

Dark Boost that balances onscreen dark and bright spots for a clearer, better balanced, and more detailed image,

A Crosshair Magnifier which magnifies the center of the screen, allowing for quicker and easier reflex aiming.

Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor, Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor – Versatile Ultra-Wide Display

Featuring a 1500R curvature radius, the 34” Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor delivers lightning-fast response times with a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms MPRT, able to keep up with quick in-game action and motion with ease. The UWQHD 21:9 display features 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage that delivers crisp, vibrant frames that render the best games even better. A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4 port allow for seamless switching between multiple video sources.

Lenovo LOQ 17IRX10, Photo supplied

Lenovo LOQ Full Lineup – Step Up to True Gaming

Lenovo LOQ devices offer gamers just getting into the scene a selection of affordable options that give them everything they need to start their gaming journeys. Lenovo LOQ devices are available with either Intel and AMD options, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, and both laptop and tower form factors. New this year is a 17” LOQ laptop, the Lenovo LOQ 17IRX10 with up to Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, giving new gamers even more choice as they venture out into the wild world of PC gaming. Other Lenovo LOQ devices include:

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10, a 15” laptop with up to Intel Core i7-14650HX processor,

The Lenovo LOQ 15AHP10, a 15” laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor,

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IAX10, a gaming tower with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 280HX processor and whose components are easily upgradeable to keep the user gaming for years to come.

As always, nearly all Lenovo Legion gaming devices come with three complimentary months of Xbox PC Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion Accessories: Built for Gamers, Designed for Life

Gear up for the ultimate gaming experience with Lenovo Legion Accessories. Designed to enhance, protect, and elevate your gaming lifestyle, these essentials bring innovation and convenience to every gamer’s arsenal.

Lenovo Legion Sling Bag, Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Sling Bag

Tailored specifically to fit Lenovo Legion Go devices, the Lenovo Legion Sling Bag features additional compartments for accessories and daily essentials. With a water-resistant finish, fully adjustable straps, and a quick access umbrella/bottle pocket, the sling is perfect for travelers, commuters, and gamers on the Go.

Lenovo Legion Glasses 2, Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion Glasses 2

The Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 build on the previous model with a sleek new design, now weighing 65g and featuring a slim 18.5mm thickness for enhanced comfort and balance during extended use. These updated wearable virtual screen glasses offer a wider 98% DCI-P3 color gamut (up from 90%) and a significant brightness boost, now reaching maximum 800 nits compared to the previous 270 nits. With a maximum 120Hz refresh rate support for a 126-inch Micro-OLED screen, the new glasses deliver a smoother, more immersive gaming experience with stereoscopic 3D support while helping to ensure privacy.

Lenovo Legion Go S Screen Protector

The Lenovo Legion Screen Protector designed to fit the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”) features high-transparency 9H hardness glass that protects the display from scratches, scrapes, and drops while preserving the natural feel of the touch display at only 0.45mm thick.

Wireless Gaming Headset, Photo supplied

Lenovo Legion H410 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Lenovo Legion H410 Wireless Gaming Headset delivers immersive audio with 40mm drivers and a closed-back design, providing rich sound and clarity. Its lightweight, ergonomic build offers comfort for long sessions, while the flip-to-mute mic ensures easy control. With dual connectivity options—2.4GHz USB-A for low latency and Bluetooth 5.2 for flexibility—it’s perfect for seamless, high-performance gaming.

EMEA Availability and Pricing12