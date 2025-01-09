CES 2025: EcoFlow debuts AI-powered power

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Portable power device maker EcoFlow unveiled a new AI-powered solution called Oasis at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.

The Oasis is designed to maximise home energy storage, prepare for weather-related power outages and reduce home electric bills.

It harnesses AI, combined with real-time household and environmental data, to maximise the benefits of EcoFlow’s wide range of portable and whole-home power devices.

Factors like past energy usage, local electric rates, home solar energy generation and weather patterns help it provide personalised recommendations and automations. These can keep batteries charged ahead of severe weather, help users make smarter energy decisions and save money.

A built-in smart assistant intelligently responds to natural language queries like, “How can I maximise my solar energy usage today?”

Oasis offers suggestions for optimised energy use and, with the user’s permission, it can automatically put those recommendations into action. For example, it can run high-power appliances like air conditioners and washing machines on stored solar energy instead of grid power during peak pricing periods.

“As the first in the portable power industry to launch a user-focused mobile app, EcoFlow now leads again by integrating AI into a comprehensive energy management system,” said Peter Linghu, EcoFlow director of product strategy and development.

“This year at CES, we’re showcasing the most advanced, integrated power solutions for portable and whole-home backup use. With Oasis, we empower our customers by putting control directly in their hands, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can revolutionise everyday energy management.”

EcoFlow Oasis works with existing EcoFlow devices, such as Delta 3 Plus, River 3 Plus, and Delta Pro 3, enabling select features like Storm Warning Alerts, Time-of-Use Mode, and Uninterrupted Power Supply.

Oasis also integrates with third-party devices compatible with the Shelly and Matter standards, providing a unified view of energy sources like solar and grid power alongside real-time consumption insights – which EcoFlow claims to be an industry first.

“With the increasingly capable systems we are introducing, EcoFlow Oasis simplifies home energy management, helping users maximise their energy investment,” said Linghu. “From charging your EV at the lowest cost to preparing for extreme weather, Oasis handles the guesswork.”

EcoFlow products on display at CES include its third-gen portable power stations, integrated RV and camper van power solutions and its first ultra-portable solutions for mobile devices. These include:

• Power Kit System : Expandable off-grid power solutions for RV and remote living, with an expandable capacity of up to 45kWh to power high-demand appliances like portable AC/heater units and refrigerators

• Rapid Series : EcoFlow’s first-ever magnetic power bank offers a built-in USB-C cable, phone stand and Qi215W wireless charging. It’s available in 5000mAh and 10000 mAh capacities to power devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, ear pods and more.

• Power Hat : A lightweight, outdoor-resistant solar-powered hat that charges up to two devices on-the-go with a dual USB-A/USB-C port.