Nvidia makes $50-trillion robotics bet

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO. Photo courtesy Nvidia.

Jensen Huang has declared robotics and AI the next $50-trillion industrial revolution, but getting there is anything but simple, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

In a keynote that could redefine the trajectory of technology, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang yesterday unveiled a vision of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) with $50-trillion potential.

Speaking at the start of the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, Huang said that AI had evolved from perception and generative phases to what he terms “physical AI,” capable of reasoning, planning, and acting within the physical world. This evolution, he declared, positions robotics at the forefront of a $50 trillion opportunity, encompassing sectors as diverse as manufacturing, logistics, and autonomous vehicles.

“Physical AI will revolutionise the $50 trillion manufacturing and logistics industries,” said Huang. But it’s a statement that could come back to haunt him. It does, however, put in perspective Elon Musk’s massive robotics play and Chinse auto makers pushing robotics hard.

Elon Musk has long touted the promise of humanoid robots, with Tesla’s Optimus project positioned as a force in manufacturing. While Musk’s robotic vision has been heavy on ambition, Nvidia’s approach is grounded in immediate industry adoption, leveraging AI’s rapid evolution to drive real-world automation.

At the same time, Chinese automakers like Chery are aggressively integrating robotics into automotive manufacturing. The company recently announced plans to deepen its use of intelligent robotics across production lines, pushing efficiency and precision while reducing dependency on human labour.

Nvidia’s influence also extends to the automotive sector, with Huang yesterday highlighting a partnership with General Motors (GM) aimed at integrating AI into GM’s vehicles, factories, and robotics. This collaboration signifies a pivotal move towards the widespread adoption of AI in the automotive industry, promising further advancements in autonomous driving and smart manufacturing processes.

Central to Nvidia’s strategy is the introduction of advanced AI chips designed to meet the escalating computational demands of this new era. The forthcoming Vera Rubin superchip, set for release in 2026, promises to be 3.3 times more powerful than its predecessor, the Blackwell Ultra. This leap in performance is expected to facilitate more sophisticated AI applications.

Nvidia’s commitment to advancing robotics is exemplified by the unveiling of “Blue,” a robot developed in collaboration with Disney Research and Google DeepMind. It showcases new robotics technologies and introduces a physics engine called Newton, designed to enhance the simulation and training of AI models in real-world scenarios.

Despite these “groundbreaking” announcements, Nvidia’s stock saw a 3.4% decline following the keynote. Analysts attribute this to the long-term nature of the revenue opportunities and a perceived lack of immediate, surprising new announcements. The market’s reaction underscores the challenges companies face in balancing visionary projections with investors’ notorious expectations of short-term returns.

Huang’s keynote addressed the escalating demand for computational power, warning that AI computing needs to increase 100-fold to support the next generation of AI applications.

The implications of Nvidia’s vision are profound, suggesting a future where AI and robotics are deeply integrated into the fabric of various industries. The anticipated $50-trillion market opportunity reflects the vast potential for AI-driven automation to transform sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. However, realising this potential will require overcoming significant challenges, including technological hurdles, regulatory considerations, and the need for a skilled workforce capable of developing and managing such advanced systems. That reality, too, may have weighed on investors’ minds.

As industries grapple with the implications of this technological shift, questions also arise about the broader societal impacts, including the displacement of jobs, ethical considerations in AI deployment, and the need for policies that ensure equitable access to the benefits of AI.

However, Nvidia’s ambitious roadmap underscores the transformative potential of physical AI.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social