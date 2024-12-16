Huawei opens foldable war on two fronts

Andreas Zimmer, head of product for Huawei consumer business group in Europe, unveils the Huawei Mate X6 at the Unfold event in Dubai. Photo ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The launch of the X6 foldable phone in Dubai on Thursday pits Huawei against both Honor and Samsung, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Huawei has opened an undeclared war on two fronts in the foldable phone market, particularly targeting Honor, its former sub-brand turned rival, and Samsung, the long-reigning leader in smartphone innovation.

In a finely tuned strategy to occupy higher ground, Huawei unveiled the ultra-thin foldable Mate X6 smartphone at a launch event in Dubai on Thursday night. The theme of the event, “Unfold the Classic,” served as a direct counterpoint to Samsung’s long-established “Unpacked” branding for its major product launches. Huawei’s messaging hints at an intent to both challenge and differentiate itself from Samsung, while reclaiming leadership in a category it helped pioneer.

The event also saw Huawei launch new versions of its FreeBuds Pro earbuds, FreeClip “over-ear” clip-on earphones, Nova mid-range phones and MatePad convertible tablet, in a cross-category show of force.

The Huawei Mate X6 sets new benchmarks for foldable technology. The phone’s design focuses on durability and functionality, boasting a second-generation Kunlun Glass exterior screen and a carbon fibre inner plate for added resilience. According to Huawei, the Kunlun Glass improves drop resistance by 25 times, an essential feature for a foldable device.

The Mate X6 also incorporates an aviation-grade aluminum frame and a multi-dimensional hinge — critical to both the longevity and seamless operation of the foldable mechanism.

From a hardware point of view, Huawei is facing off against both Samsung‘s Fold series, and Honor’s V2 and V3. When the Honor V3 was launched in Berlin in September, it immediately positioned its manufacturer, formerly a subsidiary of Huawei, as an innovation leader. Unfolded, it became the thinnest mainstream smartphone in the world. Folded, it was noticeably and remarkably thinner than the recent Samsung Z Fold 6. And its launch came at a time when it was announced that its predecessor, the V2, had become the top-selling foldable in Western Europe.

The Mate X6’s advanced camera system may well be the feature that convinces the market to give it another shot at this kind of leadership. It features a 50MP Ultra Aperture Camera with a physical aperture adjustable across ten settings, from F1.0 to F4.0, allowing for unprecedented control over depth of field and light intake. Combined with Ultra Chroma technology, which claims a 120% boost in colour accuracy, the Mate X6 offers a photographic experience that, Huawei argues, transcends typical smartphone capabilities. While thar remains to be seen, there is little argument that the device’s display technology sets a new bar.

Bright OLED displays on both the interior and exterior screens each support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This ensures smooth visuals whether folded or unfolded, a crucial feature as consumers increasingly demand premium experiences in all modes of use.

Photo ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

As a result, while Huawei’s Mate X6 emphasises advanced materials, cutting-edge hinge design, and superior photography capabilities, it takes the competition beyond hardware. Huawei’s foldable strategy reflects a larger ambition: to reinvigorate its smartphone business globally in the face of ongoing challenges from U.S. sanctions. The company’s commitment to the foldable segment — despite the niche nature of the category — highlights its belief in the potential of the devices to drive brand loyalty and market differentiation.

Peter Feng, general manager of Huawei South Africa consumer business group, told Business Times after the launch that the company’s ability to innovate across categories was rooted in its commitment to research and development.

“With over 10% of annual sales revenue consistently invested into R&D, our total investment in this area has surpassed CNY1.11-trillion over the last decade,” he said. “In 2023 alone, Huawei allocated CNY164.7-billion to R&D, representing 23.4% of total revenue, and over half of our workforce – 114,000 employees – are dedicated to advancing technological innovation. This robust commitment has enabled Huawei to amass more than 140,000 active patents, underscoring our leadership in driving innovation.

“Huawei’s R&D investments empower us to consistently and continually deliver innovative solutions across all categories, year in and year out, which you can see in the hands, on the wrists, in the ears, and on the desks of a diverse consumer base.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

