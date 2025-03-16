Teams gets overdue makeover

Photo courtesy Microsoft Teams

The cluttered, heavy design has been streamlined into a cleaner, more intuitive experience, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Few software tools have been as essential – and as infuriating – as Microsoft Teams. It has become indispensable for millions of workers, yet its sluggish performance, cluttered interface, and frequent freezes have made it a necessary evil rather than a seamless solution. That changed last week, when Microsoft rolled out its biggest Teams overhaul yet.

Anyone who has endured the agony of long loading times and frozen screens will feel the difference immediately. Teams now opens in seconds rather than minutes, and switching between chats, calls, and meetings feels far smoother. Performance improvements are at the heart of this update, with the app now running twice as fast while using half the memory. Frequent users will appreciate the snappier response times, fewer crashes, and an overall more stable experience, particularly during back-to-back meetings.

The biggest shift has happened under the hood. Microsoft has replaced the sluggish Electron framework with Edge WebView2, a more efficient platform that dramatically reduces memory consumption and processing demands. The impact is clear: Teams now launches faster, calls connect smoothly, and a freeze pre- or mid-meeting is far less likely. For those managing multiple tasks at once – switching between documents, chats, and video calls – Teams now handles the workload without grinding to a halt.

Beyond speed, the user interface has received a long-overdue cleanup. The cluttered, heavy design has been streamlined into a cleaner, more intuitive experience. Navigation has been simplified, with chat threads better organised, meeting controls more accessible, and notifications less intrusive. Most importantly, joining a meeting no longer feels like an obstacle course.

Previously, users had to wade through multiple prompts, permission requests, and delays before finally getting into a call. Now, meetings start instantly, with fewer clicks and a smoother entry process, eliminating the frustration of fumbling through multiple prompts and permissions just to get in.

The integration of AI-driven features is another major step forward. The new Teams comes with Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant, which automatically generates meeting summaries, suggests replies, and tracks action items. For professionals drowning in endless meetings and follow-up tasks, this automation could save time and reduce administrative burden. While AI assistants have often failed to deliver on their promises, early impressions suggest that Copilot actively improves workflow efficiency.

For IT administrators, the update brings much-needed stability and control. Performance-related complaints have been a long-standing issue, and the shift to a more efficient architecture should reduce troubleshooting headaches. Microsoft has also emphasised improved security and reliability, though experts will be watching closely to see whether the transition introduces new vulnerabilities.

This overhaul is more than a fix. Microsoft is under pressure from competitors like Zoom, Slack, and Google Meet, all of which have built reputations for being lightweight and user-friendly. By focusing on speed, usability, and AI-driven enhancements, Microsoft is making a strong case for Teams as the default collaboration platform for businesses. The new Teams is a long-awaited correction that brings the platform in line with the expectations of users who demands efficiency, not frustration.

We will test it thoroughly in the coming weeks, and give it a detailed review from the field, so to speak. Watch this space.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.