CES 2021: Now AI can detect Alzheimer’s

A biotech startup claims that AI brain mapping with an electroencephalogram (EEG) can now detect pre-clinical Alzheimer’s dementia.

At CES 2021, iMediSync has launched an EEG digital biomarker for early detection of Alzheimer’s dementia on their AI cloud platform, iSyncBrain. Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics and brain mapping techniques will also be used in an upcoming headset called iSyncWave, designed to enhance neuronal activity.

Brain waves slow down overall as the brain degenerates. These pre-clinical phenomena are difficult to detect just by inspection. But AI technology can do this through deep learning. The iSyncBrain MCI classifier screens and distinguishes Alzheimer’s from non-Alzheimer types of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), to help prevent dementia at pre-clinical stage.

The company will showcase iSyncWave at CES 2021, demonstrating its version of virtual care — allowing healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely. iMediSync is also conducting multiple research efforts in the development of new biomarkers for Coma, ADHD, Depression, Parkinson’s Disease, Children Developmental Disorders and other neurological-based diseases through its advanced EEG analysis.