CES: Yummly’s smart thermometer lets food phone you
A smart thermometer that uses dual temperature sensors to simultaneously monitor food and oven temperatures, via smartphone, is being showcased at CES in Las Vegas this week by Yummly, Whirlpool Corporation’s digital recipe and cooking platform. The Yummly Smart Thermometer is part of the company’s mission “to be the smartest and most helpful food platform”.
This announcement is the latest in the Yummly portfolio, which includes:
- A personalised recipe feed that also syncs with Yummly Pro, a premium paid subscription service with step-by-step cooking videos led by professional chefs based on personal preferences.
- Yummly app integration with select Whirlpool appliances, allowing users to send a preheat command to a connected oven.
- Personalised recipe ideas and Yummly Ingredient Recognition to detect select ingredients based on image data captured by your device.
- Yummly Shopping List ingredients delivered to your doorstep through Instacart.
Available in early 2020, the Yummly Smart Thermometer uses dual temperature sensors to simultaneously monitor food and oven temperatures, allowing users to track their cooking remotely with their smartphone, and get alerts in real-time when their food is ready. Users can multitask as the Smart Thermometer tracks internal temperature while cooking raw, dense meats, like poultry or roasts, and alerts them once their meal is cooked optimally.
Joel Gamoran, Yummly Pro featured chef and content collaborator says: “The value of this smart thermometer is that you can stick it in a raw chicken, forget about it, and have confidence that you’ll be enjoying a delicious meal that’s cooked at the ideal temperature. You don’t need to be a chef to multitask in the kitchen — the Yummly Smart Thermometer watches and adjusts your cooking so you can manage other dishes and activities.”
Additional connected features will be available in late 2020, making the Yummly Smart Thermometer our first wireless smart thermometer to communicate with connected Whirlpool ovens. This smart capability means the oven will know what step users are on in the recipe, and will automatically adjust the temperature up, down, to roast, to broil — whatever is needed to achieve the best results.
Yummly makes it possible for people to dive into home cooking with this new smart meat thermometer, personalised recipe discovery, hands-on cooking lessons with Yummly Pro and a connection to select Whirlpool smart ovens.
- Personalisation: Yummly maintains a library of more than 2 million recipes to provide users with customised recommendations that fit their lifestyle, taste preferences and dietary needs.
- Start at almost any skill level: Home cooks of all abilities can gain confidence in the kitchen using the newly-expanded Yummly Pro service. This premium paid subscription service features step-by-step video lessons specially formatted for hands-on cooking at home, with themed collections from best-in-class chefs like Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Andrew Zimmern and Joel Gamoran. Subscribers cook along in real-time for a personalised cooking experience that teaches culinary skills while getting a delicious dinner on the table. Using Yummly Pro, the integration of select recipes with Whirlpool connected ovens, and the Yummly Smart Thermometer to guide their cooking, foodies and families learn from the best, one recipe at a time, with temperature precision at every step.
- Control your oven from anywhere, anytime: With Whirlpool’s connected appliances, users can start cooking before they even walk into the kitchen. Get a head start by selecting “start cooking” within connected Yummly recipes, including select Yummly Pro recipes, to send a command to a connected oven to begin preheating at the precise temperature needed.
Andrew Grose, Head of Business Development & Operations at Yummly says: “Not everyone has the time and patience to cook. Between after-school and after-work activities, errands and homework, the last thing people want to do when they get home from a long day is spend time constantly checking if their dinner is ready. We understand the precision that goes into cooking the perfect roasted chicken, so it was important to us in developing the Yummly Smart Thermometer to focus first on monitoring and alerting, and second on wireless communication to auto-adjust oven cooking methods and temperatures at the perfect time.”
From personalised recipe recommendations and weekly meal planning, to handy chef tricks of the trade and guided videos, Yummly has the tools needed to improve life for those cooking at home. Helpful features include Ingredient Recognition, which allows users to scan foods with their camera and get recipes using the scanned ingredients, and voice commands for select recipes, so users can follow along without having to touch their smartphone or tablet.
For those looking to gain confidence in the kitchen, Yummly Pro features well-known celebrity chefs sharing exclusive step-by-step guided recipe videos. Yummly Pro is available as a $4.99/month subscription.
The Yummly Smart Thermometer is on display at CES Unveiled 2020, and will be available in early 2020 with a planned MSRP of $129†. The Smart Thermometer will offer integration with select Whirlpool smart ovens later in 2020. Download the Yummly App from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and visit www.yummly.com to get exploring and cooking.
†MSRP is manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
CES: Samsung fires back at LG with bezel-free 8K TV
Shortly after LG announced it was first to meet a new 8K standard, Samsung went a step further with a unit that devotes 99% of its surface to display
Samsung Electronics has revealed it will unveil a bezel-free QLED 8K TV at CES 2020, the world’s largest electronics exhibition, in Las Vegas this week.
It made the announcement on its website, in Korean, two days ahead of a press event where it was expected to unveil its latest innovations.
“The 2020 QLED 8K is an advanced AI technology that delivers a whole new level of 8K experience through product-wide innovations, ranging from picture quality to sound to smart features,” ran the announcement. “In addition, the Infinity design, which eliminates the screen bezel, sets a new standard for TV screens.”
The TV set is equipped with an AI quantum processor that combines machine learning and deep learning to enhances the upscaling function, which converts the image quality to 8K regardless of the image quality of the original image.
Samsung said: “The new AI quantum processor runs on a neural network model and generates its own algorithm from the trained database, enabling optimal upscaling of any image.
“The 2020 QLED 8K features a new ‘Adaptive Picture’ feature that provides optimised brightness and contrast in any viewing environment. Consumers don’t have to deliberately turn off the curtains or turn off the lights, even in strong sunlight, because the TV recognises the environment and automatically adjusts the screen brightness.”
Samsung says the unit also has an AI ScaleNet technology that reduces original data loss during video streaming. The technology will be applied to the Amazon PrimeVideo app in collaboration with Amazon.
“We will expand the market by delivering it,” said Choo Jong-seok, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ video display business division. “2020 QLED 8K has Samsung’s willingness to innovate to provide more advanced screen experiences to consumers.”
The 2020 QLED 8K TV will also be able to stream video using YouTube’s 8K AV1 codec.
One of the biggest features claimed for the 2020 QLED 8K is its ability to deliver rich sound.
“OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus) is a technology that recognises moving objects in the video and moves the sound along the speakers mounted on the TV. This technology enables 5.1-channel surround sound on a TV alone, allowing you to immerse yourself in the scene when there is dynamic movement on the screen, such as a fast-moving scene.
“Samsung will also introduce a new ‘Q-Symphony’ feature that will find the best sound by using both the TV and the soundbar’s speakers. This feature has won CES’s Best Innovation Award, and delivers 9.1.4 channels of high-quality sound that is richer throughout the home.
“In addition, the AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) feature allows the TV to recognise ambient noise and adjust the volume of the video speaker’s voice. With this feature, consumers don’t have to worry about missing drama lines even when the surroundings are noisy.”
The biggest talking point of the 2020 QLED 8K, however, is the “infinity design” that eliminates the screen bezel, meaning it utilises up to 99% of the screen, “providing outstanding immersion and elegant design”.
In addition, says Samsung, “the 15mm ultra-slim design and a completely flat back surface set the bar for luxury screens with Infinity design”.
Even the user interface has been redesigned, with a Universal Guide that helps consumers find content. It recommends streaming content in various apps at a glance, making it is easier to choose content. “TV Plus”, which Samsung Smart TV users can watch for free, will provide more than 120 global channels in various fields, like news and movies.
A multi-view feature allows consumers to multitask while watching TV, so that they can watch two pieces of contents at the same time, from ‘Side by Side’ to ‘Picture-in-Picture’.
A new “Tap View” feature allows users to Mirror the screen by touching a smartphone to the TV. A Digital Butler function allows the TV to recognise and control devices connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as well as older devices not connected to the Internet.
Voice recognition services have been expanded. Samsung Bixby is optimised for TV function control and content experience, while Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant add cross-platform functionality.
The Samsung Health app can be used on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can manage existing workouts from smartphones on the TV, which also offers dedicated fitness content.
CES: Osram lights up MetroSnap concept “pod” car
CES 2020 will showcase advanced lighting and sensing technology provided by high-tech lighting company Osram for MetroSnap, a concept vehicle from Switzerland-based creative think tank Rinspeed. The electric MetroSnap vehicle has a swapping system that allows its chassis, known as a “skateboard,” to connect to two different body types or “pods.” It will be unveiled for the first time in Osram’s CES booth, #8516, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
MetroSnap features Osram components for lighting and sensing applications in and around the vehicle that provide solutions within the categories of Mobility, Safety and Security, Connection, and Health and Well-Being. These technologies will be critical in creating an autonomous world and shaping the third living space by using dynamic and human-centric lighting, as well as biomonitoring and biometric applications enabled by infrared light sources.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with Rinspeed on another amazing concept vehicle that reimagines the act of driving,” said Wolfgang Lex, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive at Osram Opto Semiconductors. “Lighting will increasingly be at the centre of the driving experience and Osram’s technologies will help usher in a new automotive future where cars are more than just a means of transportation, but also a place to relax, rejuvenate and work.”
On the exterior of MetroSnap, Osram provided the following:
- Eviyos, which features thousands of individually addressable pixels that project valuable information and warning symbols on the road for passengers and pedestrians.
- Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, which helps orient MetroSnap on the road using infrared laser pulses. Once a light pulse hits an object, it is registered by a sensor and the vehicle calculates the distance from the light to the object, then initiates appropriate actions such as braking.
- Intelligent display systems on the front and back of the vehicle, and even on windows, which allow for visual communications with other road users. LED license plates serve as supporting human-machine-interfaces and provide further possibilities for individualized driving experiences.
Inside MetroSnap, Osram has provided the following:
- 3D facial recognition and palm recognition systems. These technologies ensure that only approved individuals can ride in the vehicle, while also allowing the vehicle to adapt to the personalized settings of those riders.
- Intelligent ambient lighting and human-centric lighting, specifically designed to make the ride more enjoyable and deliver critical safety features. With the advent of autonomous driving, the interiors of vehicles will be more than simply a cabin, they will be true living spaces in which we will work, play and relax. Osram’s ambient lighting solutions, such as the Osire family of iRGB LEDs, will adjust to brightness and temperature preferences of passengers, as well as include human-centric lighting features that adapt interior lighting to suit their moods. Special reading lights ensure dynamic and optimum illumination of the vehicle’s reading area.
- In-cabin monitoring, which uses VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology to scan MetroSnap’s cabin for forgotten objects and notifies passengers if something is left behind.
For further information, visit www.osram.com/CES.