CES: Yummly’s smart thermometer lets food phone you

A smart thermometer that uses dual temperature sensors to simultaneously monitor food and oven temperatures, via smartphone, is being showcased at CES in Las Vegas this week by Yummly, Whirlpool Corporation’s digital recipe and cooking platform. The Yummly Smart Thermometer is part of the company’s mission “to be the smartest and most helpful food platform”.

This announcement is the latest in the Yummly portfolio, which includes:

A personalised recipe feed that also syncs with Yummly Pro, a premium paid subscription service with step-by-step cooking videos led by professional chefs based on personal preferences.

Yummly app integration with select Whirlpool appliances, allowing users to send a preheat command to a connected oven.

Personalised recipe ideas and Yummly Ingredient Recognition to detect select ingredients based on image data captured by your device.

Yummly Shopping List ingredients delivered to your doorstep through Instacart.

Available in early 2020, the Yummly Smart Thermometer uses dual temperature sensors to simultaneously monitor food and oven temperatures, allowing users to track their cooking remotely with their smartphone, and get alerts in real-time when their food is ready. Users can multitask as the Smart Thermometer tracks internal temperature while cooking raw, dense meats, like poultry or roasts, and alerts them once their meal is cooked optimally.

Joel Gamoran, Yummly Pro featured chef and content collaborator says: “The value of this smart thermometer is that you can stick it in a raw chicken, forget about it, and have confidence that you’ll be enjoying a delicious meal that’s cooked at the ideal temperature. You don’t need to be a chef to multitask in the kitchen — the Yummly Smart Thermometer watches and adjusts your cooking so you can manage other dishes and activities.”

Additional connected features will be available in late 2020, making the Yummly Smart Thermometer our first wireless smart thermometer to communicate with connected Whirlpool ovens. This smart capability means the oven will know what step users are on in the recipe, and will automatically adjust the temperature up, down, to roast, to broil — whatever is needed to achieve the best results.

Yummly makes it possible for people to dive into home cooking with this new smart meat thermometer, personalised recipe discovery, hands-on cooking lessons with Yummly Pro and a connection to select Whirlpool smart ovens.

Personalisation: Yummly maintains a library of more than 2 million recipes to provide users with customised recommendations that fit their lifestyle, taste preferences and dietary needs.

Yummly maintains a library of more than 2 million recipes to provide users with customised recommendations that fit their lifestyle, taste preferences and dietary needs. Start at almost any skill level : Home cooks of all abilities can gain confidence in the kitchen using the newly-expanded Yummly Pro service. This premium paid subscription service features step-by-step video lessons specially formatted for hands-on cooking at home, with themed collections from best-in-class chefs like Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Andrew Zimmern and Joel Gamoran. Subscribers cook along in real-time for a personalised cooking experience that teaches culinary skills while getting a delicious dinner on the table. Using Yummly Pro, the integration of select recipes with Whirlpool connected ovens, and the Yummly Smart Thermometer to guide their cooking, foodies and families learn from the best, one recipe at a time, with temperature precision at every step.

Control your oven from anywhere, anytime: With Whirlpool's connected appliances, users can start cooking before they even walk into the kitchen. Get a head start by selecting "start cooking" within connected Yummly recipes, including select Yummly Pro recipes, to send a command to a connected oven to begin preheating at the precise temperature needed.

Andrew Grose, Head of Business Development & Operations at Yummly says: “Not everyone has the time and patience to cook. Between after-school and after-work activities, errands and homework, the last thing people want to do when they get home from a long day is spend time constantly checking if their dinner is ready. We understand the precision that goes into cooking the perfect roasted chicken, so it was important to us in developing the Yummly Smart Thermometer to focus first on monitoring and alerting, and second on wireless communication to auto-adjust oven cooking methods and temperatures at the perfect time.”

From personalised recipe recommendations and weekly meal planning, to handy chef tricks of the trade and guided videos, Yummly has the tools needed to improve life for those cooking at home. Helpful features include Ingredient Recognition, which allows users to scan foods with their camera and get recipes using the scanned ingredients, and voice commands for select recipes, so users can follow along without having to touch their smartphone or tablet.

For those looking to gain confidence in the kitchen, Yummly Pro features well-known celebrity chefs sharing exclusive step-by-step guided recipe videos. Yummly Pro is available as a $4.99/month subscription.

The Yummly Smart Thermometer is on display at CES Unveiled 2020, and will be available in early 2020 with a planned MSRP of $129†. The Smart Thermometer will offer integration with select Whirlpool smart ovens later in 2020. Download the Yummly App from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and visit www.yummly.com to get exploring and cooking.

†MSRP is manufacturer’s suggested retail price.