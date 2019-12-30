Featured
CES: TCL showcases Mini-LED Tech
Global TV and smartphone maker TCL Electronics will showcase the next generation of Mini-LED technology, among a full suite of flagship innovations, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.
TCL introduced the world’s first television using high-performance Mini-LED back-lights to North America and Europe earlier this year, and will unveil the latest advances in the technology. It will highlight Quantum Contrast technology, a new standard for TV picture quality. It uses tens of thousands of individual Mini-LEDs, powering displays that deliver unprecedented contrast and brilliant clarity.
“TCL is thrilled to be at tech’s biggest show and stand on tech’s grandest stage to share our latest Mini-LED developments alongside our vision for the industry in the AI and IoT age,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics. “TCL is committed to offering a wider range of products to satisfy the needs of consumers and provide them with better, more personalized experiences. Like all of our products, I hope this new line of TVs improves their lives by bringing joy into homes worldwide.”
CES: Taiwan firms to unveil breakthrough technologies
Facial recognition, deep learning, virtual tourism and electric vehicle charging innovations will take centre stage at the world’s biggest launchpad for new gadgets
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week, Taiwan-based companies will showcase products that “have the potential to dramatically improve daily life – for everyone around the world”, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).
At a January 6 press conference, AI and facial recognition pioneer CyberLink, deep learning and computer vision firm Mindtronic AI, image product design firm Ultracker Technology, and electric vehicle (EV) charging technology systems developer Noodoe EV, will showcase their latest innovations.
These trail-blazing products – FaceMe, a leading facial recognition engine for smart apps, an AI automotive cockpit that keeps drivers safe, a virtual tour camera for 360 photo-taking, and an EV charging station that transforms parking centers into revenue generators – are breakthroughs to be unveiled in the backdrop of a host of innovations launched in Taiwan this year.
Taiwan, known for its key role in the information technology global supply chain, pulsates with an invigorating atmosphere for manufacturers, startups, and product designers. Taiwan’s many cutting-edge AIoT innovations, exemplified by four presenting companies – also winners of the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award or CES Innovation Award – will be unveiled at “Smart Tech, Smart Future: Taiwan Innovations for 2020 & Beyond” CES press conference:
1. CyberLink – FaceMe
CyberLink will feature FaceMe showing off even more of its facial recognition capabilities. A top facial recognition engine, FaceMe enables new and innovative applications spanning authentication, access control, safety, security, and visitor analytics. The company will also show off facial recognition in kiosks for mobile payments and home security.
FaceMe, at the forefront of biometric solutions, is continually pushing standards for accuracy, performance, security, and flexibility across a wide range of industries. Powered by deep learning and a neural network algorithm, its high precision yields up to a 98.41% true acceptance rate (TAR) with a false acceptance rate (FAR) of less than 10-6(0.000001). Since the launch of FaceMe in late 2018, CyberLink has collaborated with 100+ global partners, deploying the technology across multiple IoT/AIoT scenarios.
CyberLink, in addition to its expertise in AI and facial recognition, has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. The company has close long-term partnerships with the world’s leading personal computer and peripheral device manufacturers.
2. Mindtronic AI – AI Automotive Cockpit
Redefining the future of driving, Mindtronic’s digital cockpit is designed for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that show new levels of user experience and interaction with AI functionality. It’s a bridge between safety, convenience, and comfort. It employs high quality biometric technology for a luxury user experience and interactions, and a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) for evaluating a driver’s cognition to bridge with ADAS for a seamless handover between human and self-driving. The cockpit detects distraction, fatigue, and unresponsiveness in real time to raise alerts and predict behavior.
A CES Innovation Award Honoree four years in a row (including 2020), Mindtronic is an innovator in embedded deep learning, computer vision, and robotics, with a special focus on automotive product design. Mindtronic works with automotive Tier-1’s and OEMs throughout the world. The company’s core technology applications revolve around Driver Monitoring, Occupant Monitoring, Advanced ADAS, and Vehicle Control – currently some of the most challenging technologies in today’s cars.
3. Ultracker – Virtual Tour Camera
A virtual tour is only as effective as the quality of photography used within it. Unlike traditional photography, 360 image capture can accurately portray a location’s unique differentiators and provide a clear view of intricate details. Ultracker’s Aleta S2C is a 360 camera that can capture 12K (66-megapixel) 360 photos and shoot 360 video in 4K. With one of the highest photo resolutions on the market, it is emerging as the virtual tour camera of choice and is ideal for commercial and interior design photography.
Founded in 2001, Ultracker has been developing advanced video systems with stability and color-rich image quality. The company specializes in designing/programming proprietary FPGA-based image systems that are featured with advanced image processing and stitching technology to meet panorama image applications with efficient hardware processing. Innovation, quality, and service are the company’s key components to success in this competitive image product market.
4. Noodoe EV – EV Charging Stations
Used in 110 countries, Noodoe transforms parking lots and traditional charging stations into smart EV charging locations that generate additional revenue. At the heart of the Noodoe EV S1000 station is an advanced cloud-based operating system serving as the “brain” that automates the 24/7 service delivery and universal payment processing. Any EV driver can charge their vehicle, and select their preferred payment method, without having to set up an account. As automotive centers and repair shops begin servicing the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads, shops can install EV charging stations to ensure that customers leave in a fully charged vehicle after repairs.
Noodoe’s mission is to make the world greener by accelerating the world’s transition to electric transportation. In this quest, they produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries, and public sectors to be part of the global zero-emission revolution.
Throughout CES 2020, TAITRA will showcase some of Taiwan’s best in information and communications technologies at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 4, #36021.
CES: End of cash?
The future of money is now – and it’s digital. That, at least, will be the message from CES in Las Vegas next week.
“While you might not carry a wad of cash in your pocket any longer what’s replacing it is open for debate,” according to an announcement of the Digital Money Forum taking place during CES. “For some it’s a credit card, others a mobile payment device, others a subscription service like Uber where payments happen effortlessly. For others, the new ‘cash’ is a bunch of digital codes that represent something of value.”
The Forum is intended to give CES attendees an understanding of which path is best for them from both a personal and business point of view. From fintech companies to crypto and blockchain, Digital Money Forum promises a deep dive into the rapidly evolving developments in financial transactions.
Digital Money Forum is a day-long conference and 4-day exhibit marketplace hosted at CES Las Vegas from January 7 to 10. It will bring investors, analysts, banks and financial institutions, new fintech products, creators of alternative digital assets, business owners, tech developers, and pioneers of cryptocurrencies together in one room to explore the ways in which digital money is affecting the future of the economy.
“This year’s overarching theme for the Digital Money Forum is the decentralisation of finance,” says Robin Raskin, founder of Living in Digital Times and producer of Digital Money Forum. “Whether you’ve been wondering why tech companies like Google, Apple and Uber are entering the world of banking, dabbling in Bitcoin or enamoured with Libra, you know that the centre of power is shifting quickly. The arms race to move to new forms of transactions is on and the implications for both businesses and personal wealth is major.”
The role of digitalisation in banking is creating an opportunity for major growth in the industry with lower fees, higher interest rate offers, and better customer service. Nikhil Lele, Principal at EY Financial Services, will explore the transformation of today’s banking services into what will become the bank of the future. Companies like Gemini, Galaxy, and IBM will chart out their paths to compliant, new-age exchanges and crypto-based services. Steven Becker, President and COO at MakerDAO, along with a panel of industry experts from Protocol Labs, Zocial.com, and Grit Daily, will discuss blockchain’s technical hurdles and the ways it can ultimately improve.
Larry King, the internationally recognised media personality, Christa Steele, and Stahn Bharti of GEAR Capital will dive into the potential of ecosystem-changing blockchain applications in areas like energy and agriculture outside of the world of finance. Regulation experts including Nevada Congressional Candidate Lisa Sutton, Jason Brett of Value Technology, and Combiz Abdolrahimi of Deloitte, will offer a lens into the complexities of regulation. Coindesk’s Michael J. Casey will offer provocative commentary on how to manage the digital transformation.
* For more information and the full 2020 Agenda for Digital Money Forum, visit https://thedigitalmoneyforum.com/ .