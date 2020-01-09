Product of the Day
CES: Targus brings sustainability to laptop bags
Bag maker Targus is showcasing a new sustainable bag range at CES 2020. They use plastic bottles that were destined for landfills to make backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.
Targus released the latest collection of EcoSmart laptop bags at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. Made from recycled components, the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection is certified by Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills by using them in the bag production.
The bottles are cleaned, flaked, re-polymerized and spun into fibre that is woven into the fabric that is used for the bags. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection has 33 products, including backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.
“Sustainability is complicated. There are a lot of companies making claims – but they can’t back it up. For us, it’s really important that we do it in the right way,” says Joanne Sessler, vice president of global design and innovation, Targus. “By being GRS Certified, we are able to trace the yarn fiber back to the recycling system it came from as well as the people who were making the yarn. So, we know the entire process of the material’s production and know that it is being made as sustainably as possible.”
The collection combines a classy style while packing in protective padding to ensure the laptop is protected. To give customers a better bag experience, backpacks and briefcases include padded and ergonomic shoulder straps; water bottle holders; and trolley straps for rolling luggage. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will begin rolling out in April 2020 in the US and ranges from $25 – $90.
Products will be on display at Targus booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.
CES: GraphAudio showcases 100% graphene speakers
At CES in Las Vegas this week, GraphAudio is showcasing speakers made entirely out of graphene to produce high-fidelity sound.
GraphAudio, an acoustic platform that transforms electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics, debuts its proprietary 100% graphene speakers at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.
For demo purposes, the technology will be implemented in an earbud, amplifier, and microphone.
While others have implemented graphene flakes or fragmented components of graphene, because of its patent-protected technology, GraphAudio is the first company to produce a transducer made of pure graphene, and at a fraction of the weight, thickness, and electrical usage of traditional dynamic speakers.
“Our pure graphene-powered speakers create a high-fidelity audio experience you have to hear to believe,” says Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. “GraphAudio is the only company that can deliver a pure graphene transducer for acoustics and we believe its superior performance has the opportunity to establish a new global standard in audio, setting the stage for development and commercialisation of a wide range of applications beyond high-definition sound, including echolocation, ultrasonic sensing, and near-field communications.”
The GraphAudio speaker, developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, recreates the sound of a live musical performance with accurate bass reproductions, allowing listeners to identify single instruments, even in an orchestra of many. GraphAudio says there is nothing commercially available today that can deliver this acoustic experience.
GraphAudio invites conference attendees to experience the sound produced by its pure graphene-powered speaker technology at CES in Suite 10306 at The Venetian until January 10.
CES: Ebb device calms mind for sleep
Mind racing before bed? Ebb Therapeutics may have the technology to put its users’ mind at ease for a good night’s rest.
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Sleep tech company Ebb Therapeutics debuted a wearable sleep device with proprietary technology that targets the root cause of sleeplessness: a racing, or overactive, mind.
The tech was developed after Ebb founder and chief medical officer Dr Eric Nofzinger spent 35 years studying the brain mechanisms of healthy sleep. Studies suggested that reduction in metabolic activity in the frontal cortex (the thinking part of the brain) is key to the restorative properties of sleep.
Higher-than-normal brain activity when the body is at rest leads to hyperarousal, which is often associated with clinical complaints of not being able to turn off one’s mind when trying to sleep. While researching this, Nofzinger discovered that when the forehead is cooled, brain activity decreases and the mind can relax. This finding inspired Ebb.
“Sleeplessness is an epidemic. More than ever, people are struggling with being able to ‘turn off’ their minds in order to get to sleep,” says Nofzinger. “Lack of sleep can have a dire effect on one’s ability to function mentally, emotionally and physically, so it is critical that we keep innovating in this space in order to offer safe, drug-free solutions that work.”
Ebb says it’s the first sleep solution that uses precise cooling, called PrecisionCool Technology, to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex. A scientifically-engineered, fluid-filled headband softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead using an intelligent cooling algorithm in order to maintain an optimal temperature range over the course of the night. As brain activity declines, the mind calms and the user is able to fall into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
The device hits the consumer market after several years of research and fundraising. At the end of 2016, the company closed a $38-million Series B round led by KKR & Co. LP. These investments allowed the company to conduct the type of studies and clinical tests needed to get the technology right, and build a first-class team, which includes former executives from Respironics, a leader in sleep and respiratory markets that was acquired by Philips in 2008 for $5 billion.
“At CES, we are introducing technology that is truly first-of-its-kind,” says Ebb Therapeutics CEO Eduard Roosli. “As consumers, finding a solution for any issue concerning health can be both emotional and overwhelming. We are proud to be able to provide a product that is backed by decades of science, has been clinically tested for efficacy, and is completely safe.”
At the show, the startup will also tease another innovation, set to hit the market in late 2020: a second-generation device with similar cooling technology that is battery-powered and portable, for consumers who don’t always sleep in the same place.
Ebb Therapeutics will be at CES 2020, at booth # 43824 in the Sands Expo.