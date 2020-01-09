CES: Targus brings sustainability to laptop bags

Targus released the latest collection of EcoSmart laptop bags at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. Made from recycled components, the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection is certified by Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills by using them in the bag production.

The bottles are cleaned, flaked, re-polymerized and spun into fibre that is woven into the fabric that is used for the bags. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection has 33 products, including backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.

“Sustainability is complicated. There are a lot of companies making claims – but they can’t back it up. For us, it’s really important that we do it in the right way,” says Joanne Sessler, vice president of global design and innovation, Targus. “By being GRS Certified, we are able to trace the yarn fiber back to the recycling system it came from as well as the people who were making the yarn. So, we know the entire process of the material’s production and know that it is being made as sustainably as possible.”

The collection combines a classy style while packing in protective padding to ensure the laptop is protected. To give customers a better bag experience, backpacks and briefcases include padded and ergonomic shoulder straps; water bottle holders; and trolley straps for rolling luggage. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will begin rolling out in April 2020 in the US and ranges from $25 – $90.

Products will be on display at Targus booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.