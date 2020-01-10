CES: Jabra reveals 40-hour wireless headphones

Personal audio leaders Jabra unveiled the Jabra Elite 45h headphones at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. The headphones are engineered to provide long-lasting use while remaining at a competitive price point, namely $99. The headphones offer an incredibly long battery life – up to 40 hours on just one charge – and large speakers that deliver an excellent music experience.

The Elite 45h features Jabra MySound, a new technology by Jabra and sister company GN Hearing, created to optimise and personalise sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.

The headphones are crafted with high-grade materials and designed with long-time wear in mind. The lightweight headband and soft oval ear cushions mould to one’s ears for added comfort. The headphones provide an immersive sound experience built to withstand the effects of external noises.

With MySound functionality, the music audio is optimised for a personalised experience. Users can start the Jabra Sound+ app to take a test comprised of beeps. Following the test, the headphones calibrate to each users’ hearing profile.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, says: “Portability is the name of the game for today’s consumers. We are excited to introduce the new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalisation feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands.”

The headphones also offer fast charging to get up to 8 hours listening time from just 15 minutes of charging.

Jabra provided the following information on features and specifications:

Optimise the music experience to your individual hearing profile with MySound

Over eight hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge, and a total of 40 hours in one complete charge

Large 40mm speakers provide a powerful audio experience

Lightweight and portable at just 6 ounces

Single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 for heightened connectivity

Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

One-touch access to voice assistants available on the device like Siri and Google Assistant

Jabra Elite 45h will be available in March 2020 in the US.