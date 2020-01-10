Product of the Day
CES: Jabra reveals 40-hour wireless headphones
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Jabra revealed headphones that last up to an astounding 40 hours on a single charge.
Personal audio leaders Jabra unveiled the Jabra Elite 45h headphones at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. The headphones are engineered to provide long-lasting use while remaining at a competitive price point, namely $99. The headphones offer an incredibly long battery life – up to 40 hours on just one charge – and large speakers that deliver an excellent music experience.
The Elite 45h features Jabra MySound, a new technology by Jabra and sister company GN Hearing, created to optimise and personalise sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.
The headphones are crafted with high-grade materials and designed with long-time wear in mind. The lightweight headband and soft oval ear cushions mould to one’s ears for added comfort. The headphones provide an immersive sound experience built to withstand the effects of external noises.
With MySound functionality, the music audio is optimised for a personalised experience. Users can start the Jabra Sound+ app to take a test comprised of beeps. Following the test, the headphones calibrate to each users’ hearing profile.
René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, says: “Portability is the name of the game for today’s consumers. We are excited to introduce the new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalisation feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands.”
The headphones also offer fast charging to get up to 8 hours listening time from just 15 minutes of charging.
Jabra provided the following information on features and specifications:
- Optimise the music experience to your individual hearing profile with MySound
- Over eight hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge, and a total of 40 hours in one complete charge
- Large 40mm speakers provide a powerful audio experience
- Lightweight and portable at just 6 ounces
- Single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags
- Supports Bluetooth 5.0 for heightened connectivity
- Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments
- One-touch access to voice assistants available on the device like Siri and Google Assistant
Jabra Elite 45h will be available in March 2020 in the US.
Product of the Day
CES: Targus brings sustainability to laptop bags
Bag maker Targus is showcasing a new sustainable bag range at CES 2020. They use plastic bottles that were destined for landfills to make backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.
Targus released the latest collection of EcoSmart laptop bags at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week. Made from recycled components, the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection is certified by Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills by using them in the bag production.
The bottles are cleaned, flaked, re-polymerized and spun into fibre that is woven into the fabric that is used for the bags. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection has 33 products, including backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.
“Sustainability is complicated. There are a lot of companies making claims – but they can’t back it up. For us, it’s really important that we do it in the right way,” says Joanne Sessler, vice president of global design and innovation, Targus. “By being GRS Certified, we are able to trace the yarn fiber back to the recycling system it came from as well as the people who were making the yarn. So, we know the entire process of the material’s production and know that it is being made as sustainably as possible.”
The collection combines a classy style while packing in protective padding to ensure the laptop is protected. To give customers a better bag experience, backpacks and briefcases include padded and ergonomic shoulder straps; water bottle holders; and trolley straps for rolling luggage. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will begin rolling out in April 2020 in the US and ranges from $25 – $90.
Products will be on display at Targus booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.
Product of the Day
CES: GraphAudio showcases 100% graphene speakers
At CES in Las Vegas this week, GraphAudio is showcasing speakers made entirely out of graphene to produce high-fidelity sound.
GraphAudio, an acoustic platform that transforms electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics, debuts its proprietary 100% graphene speakers at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.
For demo purposes, the technology will be implemented in an earbud, amplifier, and microphone.
While others have implemented graphene flakes or fragmented components of graphene, because of its patent-protected technology, GraphAudio is the first company to produce a transducer made of pure graphene, and at a fraction of the weight, thickness, and electrical usage of traditional dynamic speakers.
“Our pure graphene-powered speakers create a high-fidelity audio experience you have to hear to believe,” says Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. “GraphAudio is the only company that can deliver a pure graphene transducer for acoustics and we believe its superior performance has the opportunity to establish a new global standard in audio, setting the stage for development and commercialisation of a wide range of applications beyond high-definition sound, including echolocation, ultrasonic sensing, and near-field communications.”
The GraphAudio speaker, developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, recreates the sound of a live musical performance with accurate bass reproductions, allowing listeners to identify single instruments, even in an orchestra of many. GraphAudio says there is nothing commercially available today that can deliver this acoustic experience.
GraphAudio invites conference attendees to experience the sound produced by its pure graphene-powered speaker technology at CES in Suite 10306 at The Venetian until January 10.