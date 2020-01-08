Product of the Day
CES: GraphAudio showcases 100% graphene speakers
At CES in Las Vegas this week, GraphAudio is showcasing speakers made entirely out of graphene to produce high-fidelity sound.
GraphAudio, an acoustic platform that transforms electrostatic micro-speakers and microphones in mobile, consumer and enterprise electronics, debuts its proprietary 100% graphene speakers at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.
For demo purposes, the technology will be implemented in an earbud, amplifier, and microphone.
While others have implemented graphene flakes or fragmented components of graphene, because of its patent-protected technology, GraphAudio is the first company to produce a transducer made of pure graphene, and at a fraction of the weight, thickness, and electrical usage of traditional dynamic speakers.
“Our pure graphene-powered speakers create a high-fidelity audio experience you have to hear to believe,” says Ramesh Ramchandani, CEO of GraphAudio. “GraphAudio is the only company that can deliver a pure graphene transducer for acoustics and we believe its superior performance has the opportunity to establish a new global standard in audio, setting the stage for development and commercialisation of a wide range of applications beyond high-definition sound, including echolocation, ultrasonic sensing, and near-field communications.”
The GraphAudio speaker, developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, recreates the sound of a live musical performance with accurate bass reproductions, allowing listeners to identify single instruments, even in an orchestra of many. GraphAudio says there is nothing commercially available today that can deliver this acoustic experience.
GraphAudio invites conference attendees to experience the sound produced by its pure graphene-powered speaker technology at CES in Suite 10306 at The Venetian until January 10.
CES: Ebb device calms mind for sleep
Mind racing before bed? Ebb Therapeutics may have the technology to put its users’ mind at ease for a good night’s rest.
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Sleep tech company Ebb Therapeutics debuted a wearable sleep device with proprietary technology that targets the root cause of sleeplessness: a racing, or overactive, mind.
The tech was developed after Ebb founder and chief medical officer Dr Eric Nofzinger spent 35 years studying the brain mechanisms of healthy sleep. Studies suggested that reduction in metabolic activity in the frontal cortex (the thinking part of the brain) is key to the restorative properties of sleep.
Higher-than-normal brain activity when the body is at rest leads to hyperarousal, which is often associated with clinical complaints of not being able to turn off one’s mind when trying to sleep. While researching this, Nofzinger discovered that when the forehead is cooled, brain activity decreases and the mind can relax. This finding inspired Ebb.
“Sleeplessness is an epidemic. More than ever, people are struggling with being able to ‘turn off’ their minds in order to get to sleep,” says Nofzinger. “Lack of sleep can have a dire effect on one’s ability to function mentally, emotionally and physically, so it is critical that we keep innovating in this space in order to offer safe, drug-free solutions that work.”
Ebb says it’s the first sleep solution that uses precise cooling, called PrecisionCool Technology, to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex. A scientifically-engineered, fluid-filled headband softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead using an intelligent cooling algorithm in order to maintain an optimal temperature range over the course of the night. As brain activity declines, the mind calms and the user is able to fall into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
The device hits the consumer market after several years of research and fundraising. At the end of 2016, the company closed a $38-million Series B round led by KKR & Co. LP. These investments allowed the company to conduct the type of studies and clinical tests needed to get the technology right, and build a first-class team, which includes former executives from Respironics, a leader in sleep and respiratory markets that was acquired by Philips in 2008 for $5 billion.
“At CES, we are introducing technology that is truly first-of-its-kind,” says Ebb Therapeutics CEO Eduard Roosli. “As consumers, finding a solution for any issue concerning health can be both emotional and overwhelming. We are proud to be able to provide a product that is backed by decades of science, has been clinically tested for efficacy, and is completely safe.”
At the show, the startup will also tease another innovation, set to hit the market in late 2020: a second-generation device with similar cooling technology that is battery-powered and portable, for consumers who don’t always sleep in the same place.
Ebb Therapeutics will be at CES 2020, at booth # 43824 in the Sands Expo.
CES: House of Marley sustainable earbuds
House of Marley is showcasing sustainable wireless earphones, the Liberate Air, made of bamboo and recycled plastics, at CES this week.
Earth-friendly audio maker House of Marley is showcasing its first sustainably designed truly wireless earbuds, Liberate Air. It has been recognised as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree.
Designed as an eco-conscious alternative within a plastic-driven market, House of Marley Liberate Air provides a greener choice for personal audio, using consciously-sourced and recycled materials. The first sustainably-designed, truly wireless earbuds are constructed using a method of blending natural elements with technology in a responsible manner, while delivering optimal functionality and performance.
House of Marley says the bamboo incorporated into the case and earbuds is more durable than standard-use synthetic materials, exhibiting the tensile strength of steel. This allows for increased durability, while extending the life of the product. The Liberate Air case features an RPET fabric wrap made from recycled plastic bottles, which offer an IPX4 sweatproof functionality, on top of a case body engineered from recycled PP and natural wood fibre (sawdust) composite. The earbuds also feature bio-based PLA housings, alongside partially-recycled plastic, providing a sustainable sound experience without sacrificing quality.
The sustainable design isn’t just for show. Liberate Air delivers premium performance alongside key wireless features, including Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB-C charging, tap control functionality with Siri/Google Assistant, and a 9-hour on-board battery life.
Mario Lasen, VP of House of Marley, says: “We are honoured to be recognised by the Consumer Electronic Show for our continued efforts to develop and design products that are more sustainable and environmentally responsible within our industry. It is important to understand and acknowledge that every industry and market has the ability to adopt more eco-conscious methods and practices. In the case of House of Marley, we are committed to continuous sustainable innovation, finding new ways to develop audio products by exploring alternative materials, packaging, production methods and recycling programs in hopes to encourage growth alongside other members of the CTA.”
The consciously-sourced materials used in the design and craftsmanship of the Liberate Air reflect the mission of House of Marley as the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. As part of their environmental give-back platform, Project Marley, House of Marley has contributed to the planting of over 191,000 trees in partnership with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted.