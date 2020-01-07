Featured
CES: Impossible to make pork Kosher and Halal? Not for Impossible Foods
Impossible Foods took the next impossible step in food creation today at CES in Las Vegas: providing a first taste of Impossible Pork, a plant-based version of the world’s most ubiquitous meat. It is described as “a delicious, nutritious, gluten-free, plant-based ground meat that can be used in any recipe that calls for ground pork from pigs”.
It also launched Impossible Sausage, “a juicy, savoury meat that pairs perfectly with traditional breakfast accompaniments or steals the show as a centre-of-the-plate delicacy at any meal”. The plant-based, pre-seasoned product can be used in any recipe or dish that calls for animal-derived sausage.
The company says Impossible Sausage contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no antibiotics. A raw, 57g serving has 7g protein, 1.69mg iron, 0mg cholesterol, 9g total fat, 4g saturated fat and 130 calories. Conventional raw pork sausage made from pigs contains 7g protein, 0.36mg iron, 40mg cholesterol, 21g total fat, 7g saturated fat and 220 calories.
Impossible Sausage will debut in late January exclusively at 139 Burger King restaurants in five test regions in the United States.
Impossible Foods provided the following details on Impossible Pork’s taste, nutrition and versatility:
Taste: Impossible Pork is delicious in any ground meat dish, including spring rolls, stuffed vegetables, dumplings, wontons or sausage links. Like ground meat from pigs, Impossible Pork is characterized by its mild savoury flavour, adding delicate depth and umami richness without being gamey or overpowering.
Nutrition: Impossible Pork contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no antibiotics. It has 16 g protein, 3 mg iron, 0 mg cholesterol, 13 g total fat, 7 g saturated fat and 220 calories in a 4-oz. serving. Conventional 70/30 pork from animals contains 17 g protein, 1 mg iron, 86 mg cholesterol, 32 g total fat, 11 g saturated fat and 350 calories in a 4-oz. serving.
Versatility: Impossible Pork is easy to cook in the steamer, oven, charbroiler, flat-top grill or sauté pan. Chefs can use Impossible Pork in recipes from stir-fry to meatballs to dim sum or links. Impossible Pork is designed to be eligible for kosher and halal certification if produced in a kosher- or halal-certified plant.
Based in Redwood City, California, Impossible Foods “uses modern science and technology to create delicious food, restore natural ecosystems and feed a growing population sustainably”. The company makes meat from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.
Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods scientists discovered that one molecule — “heme” — is primarily responsible for the flavours that result when meat is cooked. The scientists genetically engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.
The heme in Impossible products is identical to the essential heme humans consume in meat but requires far fewer resources because it is made from plants.
Impossible Foods became the first food company ever featured at CES one year ago, when the startup launched Impossible Burger 2.0 – the first major product upgrade since Impossible Burger’s 2016 debut. it won the most significant prizes at CES 2019 and received Popular Science’s 2019 grand award for engineering.
At CES this week, Impossible Foods is giving away about 25,000 samples at a pop-up restaurant that will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 7-9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
* For a full list of locations that sell Impossible products, visit impossiblefoods.com.
CES: Toyota to build ‘city of the future’ at Mt Fuji
The Woven City will be a “living laboratory” to test and develop autonomy, robotics, smart homes and AI in a real-world environment.
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas yesterday, Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype “city of the future” called the Woven City. To be constructed on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan, it will be a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
Envisioned as a “living laboratory,” the Woven City will serve as a home to full- time residents and researchers who will be able to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, says: “Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city’s infrastructure. With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology… in both the virtual and the physical realms … maximizing its potential.”
Toyota will extend an open invitation to collaborate with other commercial and academic partners and invite interested scientists and researchers from around the world to come work on their own projects in this one-of-a-kind, real-world incubator.
“We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, to take advantage of this unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all,” says Toyoda
For the design of Woven City, Toyota has commissioned Danish architect, Bjarke Ingels, CEO, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). His team at BIG have designed many high-profile projects: from 2 World Trade Center in New York and Lego House in Denmark, to Google’s Mountain View and London headquarters.
“A swarm of different technologies are beginning to radically change how we inhabit and navigate our cities,” says Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director at BIG. “Connected, autonomous, emission-free and shared mobility solutions are bound to unleash a world of opportunities for new forms of urban life. With the breadth of technologies and industries that we have been able to access and collaborate with from the Toyota ecosystem of companies, we believe we have a unique opportunity to explore new forms of urbanity with the Woven City that could pave new paths for other cities to explore.”
Design of the City
The masterplan of the city includes the designations for street usage into three types: for faster vehicles only, for a mix of lower speed, personal mobility and pedestrians, and for a park-like promenade for pedestrians only. These three street types weave together to form an organic grid pattern to help accelerate the testing of autonomy.
The city is planned to be fully sustainable, with buildings made mostly of wood to minimize the carbon footprint, using traditional Japanese wood joinery, combined with robotic production methods. The rooftops will be covered in photo-voltaic panels to generate solar power in addition to power generated by hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota plans to weave in the outdoors throughout the city, with native vegetation and hydroponics.
Residences will be equipped with the latest in human support technologies, such as in-home robotics to assist with daily living. The homes will use sensor-based AI to check occupants’ health, take care of basic needs and enhance daily life, creating an opportunity to deploy connected technology with integrity and trust, securely and positively.
To move residents through the city, only fully-autonomous, zero-emission vehicles will be allowed on the main thoroughfares. In and throughout Woven City, autonomous Toyota e-Palettes will be used for transportation and deliveries, as well as for changeable mobile retail.
Both neighbourhood parks and a large central park for recreation, as well as a central plaza for social gatherings, are designed to bring the community together. Toyota believes that encouraging human connection will be an equally important aspect of this experience.
Toyota plans to populate Woven City with Toyota Motor Corporation employees and their families, retired couples, retailers, visiting scientists, and industry partners. The plan is for 2,000 people to start, adding more as the project evolves.
The groundbreaking for the site is planned for early 2021.
Interested in partnering with Toyota on the development of Woven City? Visit: woven-city.global
CES: Sony brings ‘Ambient Optimisation’ to TV
At CES in Las Vegas yesterday, Sony Electronics introduced a new lineup of televisions using Ambient Optimisation, a new technology that optimises picture and sound quality in any environment. A feature called Acoustic Auto Calibration detects where the user views the TV during initial setup, and calibrates sound quality based on the environment.
The new lineup also features an Immersive Edge design concept, not unlike the bezel-free TV launched at CES by Samsung. It uses a minimalist stand at the edge of the screen, offering an improved and unobstructed viewing experience.
Sony Electronics unveiled new Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED TVs. The lineup features proprietary technologies previously only found in Sony’s Master Series models, offering a more immersive viewing experience and premium large screens.
“Delivering a personalised, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience is a core focus when developing our next-generation TVs,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “This lineup offers incredible new features to optimise the consumer experience and continue to deliver the creator’s intent in both 4K and 8K resolution.”
Proprietary technologies being used include Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, offering a more realistic viewing experience; Triluminos Display, to reproduce subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation, and Sound-from-Picture Reality, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen. The new models incorporate Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content, and IMAX Enhanced 1, which brings The IMAX Experience into the home.
For upcoming next-generation gaming consoles, select new models will support 8K HDR (7,680 x 4,320) resolution, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120fps high frame rate, and fast response time via HDMI inputs.
Visit the next page to read about the new lineup of features and TVs.