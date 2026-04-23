Isuzu SA reaches production high

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Production of bakkies and trucks at the Gqeberha plant increased 21% in the 2026 financial year.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has reached a production milestone for the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

The Gqeberha manufacturing plant produced more than 27,400 Isuzu D-Max bakkies and over 3,800 Isuzu trucks during the period. This reflects a volume increase of 21% year on year.

The company retained position as SA’s leading medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle brand for a 13th consecutive year, indicating sustained customer demand alongside the higher production volumes.

“Records are built on more than just machinery and equipment; they are built on the discipline of our people and the loyalty of our customers across the continent,” says Dominic Rimmer, IMSAf EVP for manufacturing and product engineering.

“Every record-breaking vehicle that leaves our production line represents a promise kept to our customers. We aren’t just chasing volumes; we are expanding responsibly to move the world for those who keep our economies moving. The success of this financial year is rooted in the collective effort, skills, and commitment of the IMSAf workforce; supported by strong systems and operational discipline.”

This people-centred approach, says Isuzu, is anchored in the company’s core value of mutual growth – where long-term business success is built through shared progress with employees, partners and the communities the brand serves.