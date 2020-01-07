Featured
CES: TCL claims revolution in TV, smartphones, and … pets
TCL, best-known in South Africa as maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry phones, aims to revolutionise multiple categories, including smart homes and pet tech
TCL will probably want CES 2020 in Las Vegas to be remembered for its new Mini-LED technology for TVs, but the more likely talking point could well be its new Movetrack Pet Tracker, a smart GPS-based device that allows lost pets to be located on a phone.
TCL yesterday unveiled a next-generation display technology called Vidrian Mini-LED, described as “the world’s first TV backlight with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate”.
It is claimed to be the next stage in pushing LCD LED TV picture quality to “unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance”.
“Mini-LED backlight technology is critical for delivering powerful contrast performance,” said Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL North America. “TCL is proud to have launched the world’s first TV with mini-LED backlight, featuring over 25,000 micro-meter class backlights in the high-performance 2019 8-Series TV here in the US, and different models in other regions, to deliver extraordinary contrast and brilliant clarity.
“Last year’s launch of mini-LED backlight technology in TCL TVs disrupted the industry but we certainly aren’t stopping there. TCL continues to drive even better performance with this powerful mini-LED innovation and will make mini-LED technology more widely available throughout this year’s TCL lineup.”
CES: Dynabook, Lenovo, in war for lightest laptop
At CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week, Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) declared itself winner in the war for the lightest fully-featured 13″ laptop. It unveiled the Portégé X30L-G, weighing just 870g, and running on Intel 10th generation processors. However, it fell short of the mark, edged out by NEC and Lenovo’s LaVie Z HZ550, launched at CES back in 2015, and weighing in at 780g. This year, Lenovo and NEC introduced the new version, the Lavie Pro Mobile, an 840g flyweight. However, it is no lightweight when it comes to price, with a hefty $1599 pricetag in the USA – also the starting price for the new Portégé.
Lenovo has been sketchy on the details of the Lavie Pro Mobile, but Dynabook has waxed lyrical on its contendor.
“The Portégé X30L-G has been engineered to be the perfect companion for the modern day professional, both in the office and on the move,” it said in an announcement this week. “Balancing mobility and durability, its magnesium chassis is incredibly light but also robust, having been carefully engineered for rigidity.”
Since Sharp bought out Toshiba in 2018 and changed the brand name to Dynabook, it has also brought its display heritage to bear on its new property. Sharp developed the X30L-G’s non-reflective 13” IGZO FHD LCD screen, which offers high brightness with 470NIT, but with reduced power consumption compared to a standard LCD. The combination of its 14.5 hour battery life (with the IGZO screen) and a Quick Charge function, which provides 4 hours’ battery on just 30 minutes charge, means that worries about conserving battery will wane faster than the power itself.
The Portégé X30L-G offers a wide selection of SSD storage options, including SATA, fast PCIe and Intel Optane. A Micro SD card reader gives further portable storage options, while fast DDR4 RAM memory means the device can withstand the demands of most business applications.
The device benefits from an extensive range of network and peripheral connectivity options. A USB Type-C port enables users to charge, connect to displays or transfer data through one connection. Although ultra slim in design, the device is also equipped with a full-size HDMI port and 2 x USB 3.0 ports. An optional USB-C dock also allows one-click connection to minimise cable clutter and rapid hook up to peripherals. For network connectivity, the latest Intel 802.11ax (WiFi 6) + BT 5.0 WiFi module supports faster speeds and increased bandwidth, while a Gigabit-LAN port powers high speed access to network resources.
The device is equipped with face and fingerprint biometric authentication via Windows Hello and Intel Authenticate. Other security components, like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and Dynabook’s BIOS, engineered in-house, provide a further layer of protection.
The Portégé X30L-G will be available in South Africa from Mustek in mid-February 2020. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/
CES: Segway whirrs into mobile future on S-Pod
Today at CES in Las Vegas, Segway-Ninebot will try to make up for the damp squib that is the original Segway Transporter. It will unveil the Segway S-Pod, a smart transporting pod for enclosed campuses such as airports, theme parks and malls.
It is described as “a safe, self-balancing vehicle that is operated by an intuitive assistive navigation panel”. Most observers have pointed out that it looks like the floating chairs in the animated movie Wall-E, implying a sedentary future for all while they are being entertained. However, the intention is transport rather than relaxation.
“With an adaptive centre-of-gravity automatic control system, passengers can easily adjust the speed – up to 24 mph – by handling the knob to change the centre of gravity in the pod,” said Segway-Ninebot in an announcement ahead of the event. “The S-Pod spins and rotates by the centre smoothly for directional changes. The rider does not need to physically lean forward and back to accelerate or slow down. Also, since the ‘brake’ is placed by the shift of the centre of gravity, it eliminates the possibility of the S-Pod tipping over in any situation.”
The seating of the S-Pod offers wide-angle views that provides an expansive viewing field of passengers.
The announcement was imbued with a heavy sense of deja vu: “The S-Pod is also the first step in Segway working towards their goal of bringing new transportation options to cities.”
That is almost precisely how the original Segway device was described. With a fundamental difference. The product was inspired by the Gyrosphere vehicles in Jurassic World.
Since the original transporters, Segway-Ninebot has re-positioned itself in short distance transportation, and has been a technology leader in the urban scooter revolution.
Luke Gao, CEO of Segway-Ninebot, said: “Segway-Ninebot has established itself as a category leader in short distance transportation solutions, from innovative delivery robots to kickscooters now used in cities across the world. We are changing the way people move from place to place. With an eye towards the future of how cities will evolve, as well as the mobility needs in the off-road space, we are notching up our offerings heading into 2020 so that they will fulfill the mobility needs and expectations of the world of tomorrow.”
The Segway S-Pod will be introduced at Segway’s CES booth # 25602 at Las Vegas Convention Center today, January 7, at 11am PT (9pm South African time).
