CES: Ebb device calms mind for sleep
Mind racing before bed? Ebb Therapeutics may have the technology to put its users’ mind at ease for a good night’s rest.
At CES in Las Vegas this week, Sleep tech company Ebb Therapeutics debuted a wearable sleep device with proprietary technology that targets the root cause of sleeplessness: a racing, or overactive, mind.
The tech was developed after Ebb founder and chief medical officer Dr Eric Nofzinger spent 35 years studying the brain mechanisms of healthy sleep. Studies suggested that reduction in metabolic activity in the frontal cortex (the thinking part of the brain) is key to the restorative properties of sleep.
Higher-than-normal brain activity when the body is at rest leads to hyperarousal, which is often associated with clinical complaints of not being able to turn off one’s mind when trying to sleep. While researching this, Nofzinger discovered that when the forehead is cooled, brain activity decreases and the mind can relax. This finding inspired Ebb.
“Sleeplessness is an epidemic. More than ever, people are struggling with being able to ‘turn off’ their minds in order to get to sleep,” says Nofzinger. “Lack of sleep can have a dire effect on one’s ability to function mentally, emotionally and physically, so it is critical that we keep innovating in this space in order to offer safe, drug-free solutions that work.”
Ebb says it’s the first sleep solution that uses precise cooling, called PrecisionCool Technology, to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex. A scientifically-engineered, fluid-filled headband softly wraps around the head and cools the forehead using an intelligent cooling algorithm in order to maintain an optimal temperature range over the course of the night. As brain activity declines, the mind calms and the user is able to fall into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
The device hits the consumer market after several years of research and fundraising. At the end of 2016, the company closed a $38-million Series B round led by KKR & Co. LP. These investments allowed the company to conduct the type of studies and clinical tests needed to get the technology right, and build a first-class team, which includes former executives from Respironics, a leader in sleep and respiratory markets that was acquired by Philips in 2008 for $5 billion.
“At CES, we are introducing technology that is truly first-of-its-kind,” says Ebb Therapeutics CEO Eduard Roosli. “As consumers, finding a solution for any issue concerning health can be both emotional and overwhelming. We are proud to be able to provide a product that is backed by decades of science, has been clinically tested for efficacy, and is completely safe.”
At the show, the startup will also tease another innovation, set to hit the market in late 2020: a second-generation device with similar cooling technology that is battery-powered and portable, for consumers who don’t always sleep in the same place.
Ebb Therapeutics will be at CES 2020, at booth # 43824 in the Sands Expo.
CES: House of Marley sustainable earbuds
House of Marley is showcasing sustainable wireless earphones, the Liberate Air, made of bamboo and recycled plastics, at CES this week.
Earth-friendly audio maker House of Marley is showcasing its first sustainably designed truly wireless earbuds, Liberate Air. It has been recognised as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree.
Designed as an eco-conscious alternative within a plastic-driven market, House of Marley Liberate Air provides a greener choice for personal audio, using consciously-sourced and recycled materials. The first sustainably-designed, truly wireless earbuds are constructed using a method of blending natural elements with technology in a responsible manner, while delivering optimal functionality and performance.
House of Marley says the bamboo incorporated into the case and earbuds is more durable than standard-use synthetic materials, exhibiting the tensile strength of steel. This allows for increased durability, while extending the life of the product. The Liberate Air case features an RPET fabric wrap made from recycled plastic bottles, which offer an IPX4 sweatproof functionality, on top of a case body engineered from recycled PP and natural wood fibre (sawdust) composite. The earbuds also feature bio-based PLA housings, alongside partially-recycled plastic, providing a sustainable sound experience without sacrificing quality.
The sustainable design isn’t just for show. Liberate Air delivers premium performance alongside key wireless features, including Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB-C charging, tap control functionality with Siri/Google Assistant, and a 9-hour on-board battery life.
Mario Lasen, VP of House of Marley, says: “We are honoured to be recognised by the Consumer Electronic Show for our continued efforts to develop and design products that are more sustainable and environmentally responsible within our industry. It is important to understand and acknowledge that every industry and market has the ability to adopt more eco-conscious methods and practices. In the case of House of Marley, we are committed to continuous sustainable innovation, finding new ways to develop audio products by exploring alternative materials, packaging, production methods and recycling programs in hopes to encourage growth alongside other members of the CTA.”
The consciously-sourced materials used in the design and craftsmanship of the Liberate Air reflect the mission of House of Marley as the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. As part of their environmental give-back platform, Project Marley, House of Marley has contributed to the planting of over 191,000 trees in partnership with non-profit organisation One Tree Planted.
CES: Dell unveils new range
Dell has unveiled a new set of products across its Latitude, XPS and display portfolios, just in time for CES attendees to get a hands-on experience with the upgrades.
Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, Dell Technologies says its PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.
“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” says Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”
“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” says Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”
Latitude 9000 series for professionals
Dell has introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with a larger display and lighter body. The new Latitude 9510 delivers the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that can increase productivity.
Dell says the Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, which can fit into a small work bag. Starting at only 3.2 pounds (1.4kg), users can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The large screen size, along with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities, allow users to remain connected wherever there’s 5G connectivity with desktop level display quality. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges.
XPS 13: First-ever four sided, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display
Dell also introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve a smaller and thinner profile with a larger display. Elegantly crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 has a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.
For users that want maximum screen space, Dell is delivering its latest engineering feat — narrow bezels on every side, reducing the XPS 13’s InfinityEdge borders and creating a smaller and thinner form factor than all other XPS predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display that spans from all four edges, the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge display offers more screen space. And holding true to what XPS fans love most, this new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.
The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel Core processors and long battery life for the travelers, small business owners and creatives that need power and mobile performance. A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality. The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier for customers to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.
Dell’s top-of-the-line monitors
Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years, meeting varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday’s whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously to maximise productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction.
Built for speed with incredible 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.
Not attending CES? Tune into the Dell Experience LIVE webstream on Tues., Jan. 7 at 8pm SAST.