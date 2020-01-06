CES: House of Marley sustainable earbuds

Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, Dell Technologies says its PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” says Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” says Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”

Latitude 9000 series for professionals

Dell has introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with a larger display and lighter body. The new Latitude 9510 delivers the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that can increase productivity.

Dell says the Latitude 9510 is the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, which can fit into a small work bag. Starting at only 3.2 pounds (1.4kg), users can travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The large screen size, along with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities, allow users to remain connected wherever there’s 5G connectivity with desktop level display quality. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes offer a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges.

XPS 13: First-ever four sided, virtually borderless InfinityEdge display

Dell also introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve a smaller and thinner profile with a larger display. Elegantly crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 has a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.

For users that want maximum screen space, Dell is delivering its latest engineering feat — narrow bezels on every side, reducing the XPS 13’s InfinityEdge borders and creating a smaller and thinner form factor than all other XPS predecessors. With a larger 16:10 display that spans from all four edges, the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge display offers more screen space. And holding true to what XPS fans love most, this new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.

The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel Core processors and long battery life for the travelers, small business owners and creatives that need power and mobile performance. A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality. The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier for customers to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.

Dell’s top-of-the-line monitors

Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years, meeting varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday’s whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously to maximise productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction.

Built for speed with incredible 99% sRGB color coverage, the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features fast IPS technology that offers rich colors, a 240Hz refresh rate and a blazingly fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, all in native FHD resolution. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Not attending CES? Tune into the Dell Experience LIVE webstream on Tues., Jan. 7 at 8pm SAST.