CES: Cassette becomes player

Ready, Cassette, Go! The new old thang, in all its skinny, nostalgic, iconic glory, is back and has evolved into a fully functional HiFi digital music player. Mixxim (mixtapeboss.com) has launched MIXXTAPE, which was 1215% funded on Kickstarter in just 30 days, and has been recognised as one of ten finalists at the 2019 CES Last Gadget Standing competition.

Inside its nostalgic exterior is a powerful music player that supports all the major audio formats, up to 8GB of internal memory, and up to 256GB microSD card support for expanded storage. Songs, podcasts and audiobooks can be transferred onto it from a PC or Mac via USB-C, and your files are managed through an OLED display. Its rechargeable battery powers it for over six hours of continuous music playback which it delivers via its built-in headphone jack, Bluetooth, or from the deck of a good old-fashioned boombox. See the full list of features here.

“It was imperative that MIXXTAPE not just be a digital music player that looked like a cassette. It had to actually play as a cassette,” says inventor Paul Burns. “Originally it was a combination of many little pieces that made cassettes what they were: the sound, the physical object, the customization, the personalization, the accessibility, the secrecy, the community. Also, music was much more than Music files and virtual avatars. It was tangible, meaningful, and personal. MIXXTAPE brings that back in its own way.

“I think people just love the nostalgic feeling MIXXTAPE gives them. And by combining digital and analogue elements, it gives people an opportunity to be creative and express themselves in fun and unique ways.”

MIXXTAPE is available now exclusively on mixtapeboss.com for $100 and includes free shipping worldwide.