CES: Wireless charging at 30 feet
Wi-Charge, a leader in long-range wireless power, has unveiled an ultra-compact long-range wireless charger for smart and IoT devices that powers compatible devices wirelessly from distances up to 30 feet. Built with Wi-Charge’s safe and efficient AirCord technology, the PowerPuck plugs into a wall outlet or screws into a lightbulb socket.
There is a rapid increase in the deployment of smart devices within the home. According to a 2019 Parks Associates report, households with smart devices own an average of six devices, almost double from 2016 levels. The increased number of smart devices means that the endless replacement and recharging of batteries is becoming impractical and is a major concern. According to a 2018 Parks Associates survey, longer battery life is the top desired characteristic for smart home devices. Routing power cables to smart devices, an alternative to using batteries, is often tedious, expensive or forbidden by rental landlords.
Commercial installations face similar issues. iPropertyManagement estimates that there are over 26 billion IoT devices currently deployed and expects a three-fold increase by 2025. Vendors seek to improve IoT device performance and functionality, but limited battery life slows down these efforts. Forward-looking facilities managers turn to long-range wireless power to reduce device downtime, eliminate the cost and effort of replacing batteries, and reduce the toxic environmental impact of battery disposal.
PowerPuck’s sleek form factor coupled with its fast and flexible installation eliminates the need for constant battery changes and take away the hassle of running cables to smart devices. Like other Wi-Charge products, the PowerPuck delivers constant power regardless of distance, and is completely safe for consumers.
The PowerPuck is slightly larger than a Nest Thermostat and is very easy to install in a variety of ways. For example, an Edison screw adapter makes it compatible with numerous light fixtures, and a socket adapter allows the PowerPuck to plug directly into a standard wall outlet. Once installed, the PowerPuck automatically locates compatible receivers and initiates power transfer. The receivers can be as small as 0.5 x 0.5 inches and are typically embedded in the charged devices themselves.
Powered by Wi-Charge’s AirCord infrared beam technology, the PowerPuck requires no configuration, calibration or tuning — making it the first plug-and-play wireless power solution for smart devices. PowerPuck can transform a standard home into a highly desirable, wirelessly powered smart home, or help convert a commercial building into a smart building.
“PowerPuck changes how manufacturers create smart and IoT devices and how consumers and businesses use them,” says Yuval Boger, chief marketing officer, Wi-Charge. “Not having to worry about device battery life or power cables means that manufacturers can implement unique features and magical experiences. Additionally, consumers and businesses alike can take advantage of next-generation smart devices to achieve convenience and efficiency.”
Wi-Charge’s patented light-based wireless charging technology gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need. It is the only approach that fulfils the three promises of wireless charging:
- Power – Deliver plenty of power to multiple devices, suitable for many IoT and smart-home devices.
- Distance – Up to 30 feet away with no reduction in delivered power.
- Safety – Certified as a safe consumer device.
Visit the Wi-Charge booth #40337 at the Sands Expo to see the PowerPuck in action.
CES: Cassette becomes player
Nostalgic for the days of cassette players? The new MIXXTAPE is a player that looks like a cassette, but it’s so much more …
Ready, Cassette, Go! The new old thang, in all its skinny, nostalgic, iconic glory, is back and has evolved into a fully functional HiFi digital music player. Mixxim (mixtapeboss.com) has launched MIXXTAPE, which was 1215% funded on Kickstarter in just 30 days, and has been recognised as one of ten finalists at the 2019 CES Last Gadget Standing competition.
Inside its nostalgic exterior is a powerful music player that supports all the major audio formats, up to 8GB of internal memory, and up to 256GB microSD card support for expanded storage. Songs, podcasts and audiobooks can be transferred onto it from a PC or Mac via USB-C, and your files are managed through an OLED display. Its rechargeable battery powers it for over six hours of continuous music playback which it delivers via its built-in headphone jack, Bluetooth, or from the deck of a good old-fashioned boombox. See the full list of features here.
“It was imperative that MIXXTAPE not just be a digital music player that looked like a cassette. It had to actually play as a cassette,” says inventor Paul Burns. “Originally it was a combination of many little pieces that made cassettes what they were: the sound, the physical object, the customization, the personalization, the accessibility, the secrecy, the community. Also, music was much more than Music files and virtual avatars. It was tangible, meaningful, and personal. MIXXTAPE brings that back in its own way.
“I think people just love the nostalgic feeling MIXXTAPE gives them. And by combining digital and analogue elements, it gives people an opportunity to be creative and express themselves in fun and unique ways.”
MIXXTAPE is available now exclusively on mixtapeboss.com for $100 and includes free shipping worldwide.
CES: Netflix, Disney, roped in to cure vision disorders
NovaSight, a provider of digital healthcare platforms, will present an AI-driven eye tracking solutions for vision care at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
Traditional vision assessments are manual, subjective and time-consuming, which often lead to inaccurate results and treatments, especially for children who do not always understand examiner instructions and cannot properly communicate what they are seeing.
This is especially true for amblyopia, a vision disorder commonly known as lazy eye. It is estimated that approximately 3% of the worldwide population suffers from amblyopia, which is the leading cause of vision loss in children. While this condition is treatable, the traditional treatment of placing a patch over the dominant eye, has very low compliance rates and can lead to vision loss.
NovaSight and the company’s recently released CureSight solution intend to replace eye patching with a first-of-its-kind amblyopia treatment based on AI and eye-tracking technologies. The treatment is performed using advanced real-time 3D image processing algorithms, while the patient watches their favourite web-based content. CureSight uses eye-tracking technology to blur only the momentary gaze position of the dominant eye, forcing the brain to start using the amblyopic eye. The CureSight system, which is FDA registered, offers dozens of content sources including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Cartoon Network, Fox, National Geographic and more.
Recent clinical results of CureSight showed significant improvement in visual acuity in a cohort of twenty children that followed a twelve-week treatment program with a 95% compliance rate.
NovaSight also reports that the company recently signed a global OEM distribution agreement with Essilor for its EyeSwift system. Essilor is the largest ophthalmic optics provider worldwide with a market capitalization of over $65Band intends to sell the EyeSwift system to its broad network of optical stores. EyeSwift is an automated, objective and easy-to-use eye-tracking based vision assessment system for which NovaSight has obtained FDA approval and CE mark.
“For the 10 million amblyopia patients in the United States and the tens of millions worldwide, we offer a fun and engaging solution that can effectively improve vision from the comfort of a patient’s home,” said Moshe Barel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are working with eye caregivers to provide our solutions to their patients in a business model that improves patient care and saves time and money with our telemedicine features.”
NovaSight is currently engaging strategic partners to co-develop the next generation of AI-driven eye-tracking solutions for screening and monitoring of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
NovaSight will be exhibiting at CES on January 7-10 in Las Vegas at the Israel Pavilion on Level 1, Hall G, Sands Expo area.