Product of the Day
CES 2022: Low-cost cochlear implant with AI
Now for the first 32-channel artificial cochlear implant system, that also comes in at a lower cost.
Todoc will introduce its artificial cochlear implant ‘Sullivan’ at CES 2022, which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022. The company’s CEO, Min Gyu-sik, is set to reveal the product’s inner workings during his presentation.
Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), “Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2022” is a project that selects Korean products and services worth paying attention to at this year’s CES. The project considers originality, marketability, possibility of mass production, and investment value among small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in Korea.
Based on the vision of connecting the human nerves and the world, Todoc has been providing solutions to curing various neuropathic disorders and conditions. Based on high-density electrode technology, it developed Sullivan, the world’s first 32-channel artificial cochlear implant system that delivers more frequency band sound information than ever (existing artificial cochlear implants support just up to 22 channels).
Todoc’s artificial cochlear implant is characterised by increased usability by supporting user-customised neuromodulation and audio streaming services through an easy-to-wear external ear wearable vagus nerve regulator.
