CES 2022: Drive into the metaverse with Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company will take the stage at CES 2022, to present its future vision for robotics and the metaverse under the main theme of ‘Expanding Human Reach’. The event will be livestreamed via the company’s YouTube channel.

At CES 2022, Hyundai Motor will communicate how the company’s robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, going beyond the traditional means of transportation and fulfilling mankind’s aspiration for unlimited freedom of movement.

Under the main theme of ‘Expanding Human Reach’, Hyundai Motor will share its vision of how robotics will complete the metaverse by connecting the virtual world with reality as a medium, and eventually overcome the physical limitations of movement regarding time and space.

Hyundai Motor will also showcase its new PnD (Plug & Drive) robotic module platform under the new concept of Mobility of Things (MoT), which aims for the provision of mobility in everything — from traditionally inanimate objects to even community spaces.

CES 2022 visitors will be able to experience the company’s exhibition booth that will show how mobility in the real world can be advanced with robots and offer a glimpse of the future robotics society, which will enable transportation between the virtual and real world.

In addition to the metaverse, Hyundai Mobis will show off the M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO shared mobility concept vehicles combine e-corner module technology for 90-degree rotation of all four wheels and easier parallel parking, and a communication lamp on the front grill that engages nearby pedestrians for safer autonomous mobility. The M.Vision POP, a battery-run EV, and M.Vision 2GO, a fuel cell-run EV, will be displayed at the Hyundai Mobis booth located at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth 5343.

CES attendees will also be able to experience the technology leaders’ M.Vision POP and M.Vision 2GO concept vehicles in the metaverse. Visitors to the exhibition can create a personalized avatar, upload the avatar to M. Vision Town, Hyundai Mobis’ metaverse space, and “test drive” each concept vehicle’s capabilities.

Robotics demonstrations and dance performance programs will also be presented at Hyundai Motor’s exhibition booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall 5818, from 5 to 8 January.