CES 2022: Foot-scanning gets AI, NLP, cloud

Aetrex was named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree for its Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner. It is the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotic, comfort, and wellness footwear, and will showcase its state-of-the-art technology from 5-8 January in Las Vegas.

Widely known within the footwear industry for superior comfort footwear and premium orthotics, Aetrex is a technology-first company, operating the largest technology team in the industry with AI and computer vision engineers fully involved in product development. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 foot scanners in over 50 countries that have completed more than 40 million scans. Aetrex partners with a variety of retailers, such as Rocky Brands, Scheels, Tradehome, Marathon Sports, Stadium Sports, Primer Group, and Wolverine, among others.

Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro foot scanner is a 2022 CES Innovation of the Year Award Honoree and will be on display and available for in-person demos. The foot scanning system is engineered to help consumers find the right fitting footwear and orthotics while also enhancing the in-store experience. It combines computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing and cloud analytics to deliver a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use retail solution. Considered the most advanced foot scanning system in the world, the Albert 2 Pro integrates cutting-edge technologies from industry pioneers such as Intel RealSense and Harman, a Samsung Company, in an all-in-one, compact, omnichannel device.

The Albert 2 Pro’s voice activation feature is easy to use and offers a touchless option, ideal for operating the software in today’s retail environment. “We are excited that Harman’s eNOVA AI-powered voice assistant has been able to help Aetrex create distinctive customer experiences and make a mark in the wellness industry,” says David Owens, SVP and general manager, digital technology solutions at Harman.

The scanner also features Aetrex’s new FitGenius AI platform, which matches customers’ foot profiles with their ideal footwear styles and sizes to provide personalized footwear recommendations that can be accessed across a retailer’s digital shopping platforms after leaving the store.

To offer retailers enhanced modern technology fitting solutions, Aetrex plans to unveil new technologies in 2022. “Technology evolves quickly, and as a technology company, we’re always pushing to innovate,” says Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex. “In 2022, we’re looking forward to bringing to market more innovations to further widen the scope of user data and enhance the products we develop.”

Event attendees will be able to experience the Albert 2 Pro with a custom foot scan at Aetrex’s booth. Once scanned, attendees will be able to access their scan data via a QR code and will be given a VIP card to direct them to Aetrex’s website to purchase orthotics at 50% off. With each premium orthotics purchase made during the event, Aetrex will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

To learn more about Aetrex’s technology ecosystem, visit booth #54559 at CES 2022