Celebrating 25 years of Tomb Raider

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have kicked off a year-long 25th-anniversary celebration of the Tomb Raider franchise, which debuted its first game in October 1996.



Tomb Raider’s famous archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft has become a powerful force in the gaming industry. From being named an ambassador for scientific excellence to appearing live on tour with U2, Lara Croft has been seen by tens of millions of people around the world.

Over the coming months, developer Crystal Dynamics will re-visit the lineup of major Tomb Raider games, focusing on one game each month.

With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of awards, the heroine has been a cultural icon as she battled T-Rexes, unearthed ancient artifacts, and saved the world from an apocalypse or two. Lara has had adventures in dozens of countries, explored the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Andaman Seas, ventured to Antarctica, and rediscovered Atlantis.



“Over the last 25 years Tomb Raider has become more than a game and Lara Croft has risen to become a cultural icon,” says Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. “We’re so proud to be a part of this rich tapestry of adventure, but we recognize the true credit belongs to the fans. The amazing Tomb Raider community has made all of this possible and we look forward to celebrating with them his historic milestone and for many decades to come.”



Tomb Raider’s year-long celebration of its 25th anniversary will feature in-depth explorations of the major games released in the franchise, including nostalgic media deep from the archives, developer interviews, community activities, and live playthroughs.

The Tomb Raider games are currently available on all modern gaming platforms, from PC to console, Stadia, and mobile.

To read about the celebrations, visit tombraider.com/25