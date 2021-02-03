Apex Legends Season 8 – Out now

Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem has been released and is available to play. The new season brings in the introduction of a new character, named Fuse, an update to the map and other features.

Known as the Salvo Mercenary, Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy is set to bring an explosive fun to the new season along with added mayhem to the arena. Fuse has both passive, tactical and ultimate abilities which include:

Passive: Grenadier – Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends. Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Fuse is able to deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines. Ultimate: The Motherlode – Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.

Season 8 makes changes to Kings Canyon. The main new point of interest shows the scene of devastation from the ship crashing into the map. Players can also explore beyond Artillery, Spotted Lakes takes over the Slums and there are new observation towers for basic recon or a sniper’s nest.

There is also a new weapon in the 30-30 repeater which requires the player to rechamber their rounds between shots and allows them to apply pressure with precision. Alongside the new weapon, Gold-tier magazines have also been added which automatically reloads the players stowed weapons after a delay when attached to a weapon.

Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem is available now on PlayStation and Xbox, both latest and last generation console variants, and PC via Origin and Steam.

