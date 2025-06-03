Quack and attack in ‘Escape From Duckov’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the looter-shooter, players can explore, fight, and build in a hostile, duck-filled world.

In Escape from Duckov, players can take on the role of a lone duck navigating a chaotic, post-apocalyptic world. To survive, they must loot, fight, craft, and build a base while uncovering the truth behind their surroundings.

A free demo for the top-down extraction shooter is available on Steam and Epic Games until 1 July 2025. While inspired by Escape from Tarkov, Duckov focuses on offline play with a lighter tone and more accessible mechanics. Only single-player mode is available.

The demo includes a range of updates since its last public test. Among the improvements are a dynamic day-night cycle, real-time weather effects, and visibility-limiting nighttime conditions that feature exclusive enemy types. Combat has been enhanced with new mechanics, including recoil simulation, permanent melee weapon slots, and active headshot functionality.

Players can explore maps filled with hazards, gather resources, and return to base to upgrade and craft equipment. New features allow for seamless map transitions, directional sound indicators, and a teleportation beacon system with reduced build costs. An economic system has been added, featuring cash trading, map-based merchants, and a one-click equipment dismantling option at the workbench.

The base-building system is central to progression, with facilities like armouries, gyms, and medical stations available to support the duck protagonist. The update has added over 20 new firearms, along with redesigned weapon models and icons. Attachments now offer tactical options focused on attack, stability, or stealth. A prologue tutorial stage and improved quest guidance have been introduced to ease the early-game experience.

Escape from Duckov, developed by Team Soda, is releasing in the second half of 2025.