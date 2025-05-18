Survive with a crew of parallel lives in ‘The Alters’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the sci-fi adventure, players confront fractured identities after creating alternate versions of themselves to escape a hostile alien planet.

In The Alters, survival on a hostile alien planet isn’t just about finding resources or avoiding radiation – it’s about facing yourself. Literally.

The sci-fi game places players in the shoes of Jan Dolski, the lone survivor of a failed space expedition. With his mobile base as his only refuge, Jan must build a crew to stay alive. But instead of strangers, his companions are alternate versions of himself – called the Alters – each shaped by a different pivotal choice from his past.

Using a rare substance called Rapidium and the help of a quantum computer, Jan can simulate and manifest these alternate selves. Each Alter arrives with their own skills, perspectives, and emotional baggage, adding complexity to what could otherwise be a straightforward survival narrative.

Photo supplied.

These variations aren’t just useful – they bring tension, as Jan must manage delicate relationships between versions of himself while still pushing the mission forward.

The game blends base-building, exploration, and branching storytelling. Players can scavenge the planet for metals and organics, while upgrading the base with new modules like Research Labs and Social Rooms.

All the while, they must contend with dangerous anomalies, environmental hazards, and a brutal day-night cycle that determines when it’s safe to venture outside.

Each decision – whether to prioritise a new Alter’s comfort or deploy resources to scan an anomaly – impacts not just survival, but Jan’s evolving sense of self.

Photo supplied.

The developers say, that The Alters poses one of life’s most nagging questions: How would your entire life change if you chose a different path in the past?

From eerie biomes warped by time-distorting anomalies to the emotional minefield of living with multiple versions of one’s own regrets, The Alters fuses sci-fi with philosophical introspection. It’s not just about how to survive – but who you become in the process.

Where to play?

The Alters, developed by 11 Bit Studios, is releasing on 13 June 2025 for PC (Steam), Xbox X and PlayStation 5. Physical editions are available for purchase on the Silver Lining Direct website here.