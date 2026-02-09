Overwatch says Hello Kitty

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The hero shooter launches 5 new heroes today, alongside a collaboration with the world’s second-highest-grossing media franchise.

The hero shooter Overwatch is launching five new characters, including an adorable high-tech-equipped support named Jetpack Cat, from today (10 February 2026). The seasonal update removes the previously used ‘2’ from the game’s name and launches alongside a limited-time collaboration with Hello Kitty & Friends.

The limited-time crossover event with Hello Kitty & Friends will run until 23 February. The brand is the second-highest-grossing media franchise in the world, behind only Pokémon. The six themed hero skins are inspired by Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, Kuromi, and Keroppi.

The first half of the ten heroes planned for 2026 includes Domina, Emre, Mizuki, and Anran. Each is tied to an escalating storyline titled Overwatch Spotlight: The Reign of Talon Begins. For the first time, developer Blizzard Entertainment is telling a single narrative arc with a defined beginning, middle, and conclusion in season 6, before resetting with a new season in 2027.

Image courtesy Blizzard.

Season 1 expands Overwatch’s cosmetic offering with new faction-themed skins tied to the Overwatch–Talon conflict, seasonal bundles, and a refreshed lootbox pool that pulls in content from previous seasons.

Five new Overwatch characters

Jetpack Cat joins the roster as a support hero built around constant aerial movement. She features permanent flight, high mobility, and abilities that heal allies while disrupting enemies, including transport tools and area healing. Found as a stray in Gibraltar, her background remains largely unknown, but her kit makes her highly effective in fast-paced team fights.

Domina enters as a tank and the heiress and vice president of Vishkar Industries. Although not formally aligned with Talon, her partnership with Vendetta gives Vishkar redevelopment control over Talon-held territories. In combat, Domina is a long-range, zone-controlling tank, using hard-light technology to deploy segmented barriers, control space, and pressure enemies from a distance.

Emre debuts as a damage character. A former Overwatch Strike Team member, he left the organisation after losing faith in its direction and now fights with cybernetic enhancements. His playstyle is fast and aggressive, centred on burst-fire weapons, explosives, and an ultimate ability that turns him into a high-damage threat capable of wiping teams.

Emre in Overwatch. Image courtesy Blizzard.

Mizuki is the second new support hero in season 1. A member of the Hashimoto clan, he is tasked with infiltrating the Yokai near Kanezaka. His kit blends offensive pressure with sustained healing, using bouncing projectiles, mobility tools, and a defensive ultimate that protects allies while blocking incoming fire.

Anran joins as a damage hero specialising in fire-based attacks. Driven by a desire to protect her younger brother, Wuyang, she brings a high-risk playstyle built around aggression and survivability. Her dual-ultimate system allows her to deal explosive damage when alive or revive herself in a fiery blast when defeated, making her a constant threat even after being taken down.

Fight for Overwatch or Talon

Narrative progression extends into the Conquest meta-event. Running over five weeks, players align with either Overwatch or Talon by completing lore-driven missions. Weekly results determine faction rewards, which include lootboxes, cosmetics, weapon charms, voice lines, faction-themed legendary Echo skins, and exclusive titles.

Season 1 marks the start of a new competitive year. The update introduces a competitive reset, the Crimson Wolf competitive weapon, and a new Doomfist competitive skin for players reaching Diamond rank or higher. Competitive titles now feature rarity tiers, with dynamic titles awarded to Top 500 players. Some title updates will roll out in Season 2.

A large-scale user-interface and user-experience refresh launches alongside the update. Menus, navigation, hero galleries, and social panels have been redesigned. This is supported by a new Notification Hub and a 3D lobby that displays the selected hero. This will be expanded to include all group members in Season 4.

Image courtesy Blizzard.

New social systems are also live. A Praise feature allows players to use hero voice lines to give positive feedback, while expanded lobby audio and music controls offer greater flexibility. Post-Match Accolades will return later in the year, using full 3D hero models to highlight key moments and endorsements.

Season 1 delivers an overhaul to core gameplay systems. Tank, damage, and support heroes are now divided into sub-roles, each with new passive effects that influence survivability, mobility, and combat flow. These include categories such as bruiser, initiator, and stalwart for tanks, sharpshooter, flanker, specialist, and recon for damage heroes, and tactician, medic, and survivor for supports.

Two new Mythic hero skins for Mercy and Juno will be available, with Mei’s first Mythic arriving mid-season. Additional Mythic hero skins for Soldier: 76, Illari, and Mauga are planned later in the year, alongside Mythic weapon skins for Genji, Hanzo, and Sojourn.

Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 in season 2. Additional updates planned throughout the year include improvements to map voting, hero bans, and competitive Drives.