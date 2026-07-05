Cats, mystery, shape new cozy game

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Cat Mail Co, a new cozy game about cats and a missing postman, turns postal work into a mystery-filled island adventure.

The title, developed by the indie team Maracas Studio, launches today (6 July 2026).

Gameplay centres on bringing order back to the mailroom. Players can sort, weigh, stamp, label, and organise parcels at their own pace, with no timers or penalties. Incoming mail arrives by boat, while outgoing parcels must be prepared for delivery. New destinations, tools, and abilities unlock gradually as the post office returns to order.

Image courtesy Steam.

The routine changes after dark, when parcels may reveal unusual properties under moonlight. As players work through the backlog of undelivered mail, they can uncover more of the story behind the strange island. The game supports up to four-player co-operative play.

“In an ever-changing and often unpredictable video game industry, we believe there is still a place for small indie games with strong creative vision,” says Sophie Schiaratura, Maracas Studio co-founder. “With Cat Mail Co, we wanted to offer players a truly relaxing experience, and we hope they will feel the same joy we had while developing it.”

Where to play Cat Mail Co

Cat Mail Co is available on PC via Steam.