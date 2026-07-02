Netflix releases ‘Unhinged’ horror game

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Players use their smartphone to guide a first-person story shaped by calls and timed survival choices.

Unhinged, a new Netflix horror game, traps players inside an apartment building where a blackout, dark corridors, and an unseen threat turn shelter into survival.

The game was released this week (30 June 2026) and is available through the Netflix Games row or Games tab.

Players can connect their smartphone by scanning an onscreen QR code, then use the phone’s movement as part of the first-person horror experience. The movement controls a flashlight carried by Ava, the central character, as she tries to find a way through the danger.

The phone handles parts of the audio experience. When Ava receives a call or text, the player’s phone rings, vibrates, and plays the audio through the phone speaker. Environmental sound effects play through the TV, creating a split between the player’s phone and the surrounding game audio.

Image courtesy Netflix.

Unhinged includes two gameplay options. Story Mode has no timer, prevents player death, and allows players to move through the narrative without reflex-based pressure. Standard Mode adds timed interactions during high-stakes moments. A shrinking timer bar forces players to scan the room for an interactive object. Failure restarts the player from the last checkpoint, rather than ending the game completely.

Ava’s only link to the outside world is Claire, her best friend across the street. As Ava searches for a way out, the locked stairwell blocks her escape, and a wellness check on a neighbour reveals signs of life but no answer. She then realises she is not alone.

Zoë Kravitz (The Batman, Caught Stealing) voices Ava, while Sadie Sink (Max in Stranger Things) voices Claire. Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) voices Ben, the apartment-building superintendent.

Unhinged was made by Night School Studio, the Netflix-owned studio behind Oxenfree and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. Jason Hill (Mindhunter, Gone Girl) handled the music. Ren Klyce (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) contributed to the game’s sound design.