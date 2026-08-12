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A new game brings old-school jumps, clockwork mystery and a heartfelt rescue story to a fantasy world.

Duskfade, a new 3D platformer, sends a young apprentice into a land trapped in eternal night, where a mysterious Clock Tower has pulled time out of shape. With a mechanical Cuckoo at his side, Zirian sets out to save his sister and uncover the secrets behind the Master Clockmakers.

The action game releases today (13 August 2026) on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam.

The adventure leans into the speed and colour of classic 3D action-platformers, with players jumping, dashing, grappling, gliding, swinging and slashing through each realm. The journey moves through ethereal forests, underwater areas, sunlit dunes and cloudy heights. Secrets and characters are interwoven throughout the world.

Image courtesy Fireshine Games.

The title takes inspiration from older 3D platformers, including Jak and Daxter and Ratchet & Clank. Beneath the lively movement and cartoon-like spectacle, though, the story carries a more emotional thread about loss, memory and finding the courage to move forward.

That mix aims to give Duskfade a sharper hook than nostalgia alone: a colourful platforming adventure built for players who miss momentum, charm and a little heart in the same package.

Where to play Duskfade

Duskfade is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam. The game is developed by Weird Beluga and published by Fireshine Games.

* Visit the ‘Duskfade’ website here.