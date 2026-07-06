Major expansion debuts for ‘Doom’ prequel

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The ‘Revelations’ downloadable content adds new enemies, puzzles, and a Chain Spear weapon to ‘The Dark Ages’.

Stream of the Day

The first major expansion for Doom: The Dark Ages adds a brutal campaign chapter, deeper puzzles, new demons, fresh mysteries, and the Chain Spear weapon.

The downloadable content, titled Revelations, is available from today (7 July 2026). The Dark Ages is a sequel to the original 1990s titles and a prequel to the modern reboot series. The 2025 base game places the protagonist, the Doom Slayer, in a medieval war against Hell.

Revelations continues the Slayer’s story after he is wounded, betrayed, and trapped in a purgatory-like prison. To escape, he must confront new threats, draw strength from a mysterious ally, and face an abomination linked to the gods.

The campaign emphasises movement, mastery, and close-range combat. The Chain Spear adds a combat system built around greater power and mobility.

Revelations updates the game’s arena challenge mode with Ripatorium 3.0. The update adds three new maps, new enemies, upgraded weapons, deeper customisation, improved passcode generation, and the ability to save and load personal presets.

Where to play Doom: The Dark Ages | Revelations

Doom: The Dark Ages and the Revelations downloadable content are available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.