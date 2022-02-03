Cape Town Art Fair goes hybrid￼

African Arty [Main] Tsoku Maela - Bardo - 2017 - Fuji crysal archival - 100x100 cm - Ed. 10

The ninth edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair is going ahead with a hybrid exhibition, allowing more people from across the country to attend.

The local and global art community returns to the Western Cape for the ninth edition of the first hybrid model of Investec Cape Town Art Fair, combining the physical with the digital, and introducing a new section titled ALT.

Running from 18 to 20 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and on the Artshell digital platform, this reformulated model is an invention for our time.

ALT is eye-catching and adventurous. The focus is fresh, offering artists outside of the conventional exhibition space a chance to showcase work in a nonconventional way in the art fair setting. This new offering will hopefully trigger dialogue on representation, physical versus virtual connection.

Everard Read – [Main] – Daniel Naude, Study For Portrait 1. Homing Pigeon, 2016. C-PRINT, ED OF 7, 100 X 125cm

Laura Vincenti, director of Investec Cape Town Art Fair, says: “It’s an understatement to say that the world of culture has shifted. The global pandemic has forced our experience of art to change and adapt and after an unusual social and emotional emptiness of two years due to the global lockdown, artists, exhibitors, their gallerists and dealers, but perhaps even more importantly, the art-loving public can look forward to an exhilarating experience once again.”

Among the artists who have signed on for ALT is Daniel Malan (South Africa) of The Plot online gallery, as well as Colijn Strydom (South Africa) of Untitled in South Africa, Rharha Nembhard (South Africa) of THEFOURTH (South Africa) and Willy Karekezi (Rwanda) of KomezART in Rwanda.

Showcasing sometimes undiscovered talent is the DNA of Investec Cape Town Art Fair, especially talent from Africa. The theme for this 2022 cultural highlight in the Mother City is focused on, ‘connect through art from Africa and the world’.

WORLDART [Main]_Tafadzwa Masudi_The Blues_100x100cm_2021

Once again, the fair extends beyond exhibiting a variety of art, exhibitors, and cultural endeavours. The personal and cyber interaction with art, curators and experts is enhanced by presentations and talks.

By utilising the sophisticated Artshell digital podium as an adjunct to the convention centre space, Vincenti says Investec Cape Town Art Fair is entering a new, buoyant era. Artshell will offer an intimate online curatorial experience between viewers and artworks, collectors and exhibitors.

Bringing back the favourites

Investec Cape Town Art Fair is also bringing back the popular SOLO section, which features selected young and vibrant artists with dazzling new work. Among the confirmed participating artists are Johannes Phokela (South Africa) of Eclectica Contemporary, Brett Charles Seiler (Zimbabwe) of Everard Read, Thebe Phetogo (South Africa) of Guns & Rain, Luyanda Zindela (South Africa) of SMAC, Osvaldo Ferreira (Angola) of This is Not a White Cube in Angola, Duduzi (DuduBloom) and More (South Africa) of Berman Contemporary in South Africa.

Other established sections making up the total experience include TOMORROWS/TODAY, curated by Nkule Mabaso and Luigi Fassi, which places emerging and under-represented artists in the public eye. Among them Aldo Salucci (Italy) of A. MORE Gallery, Feni Chulumanco (South Africa) of EBONY/CURATED, Mavis Tauzeni (Zimbabwe) of First Floor Gallery, Philiswa Lila (South Africa) of Melrose Gallery, Abdus Salaam (South Africa) of THK, Bev Butkow (South Africa) of Guns & Rain and Michaela Young (South Africa) of SMAC.

Past/Modern, guest curated by João Ferreira, will feature modern masters such as Christo Coetzee, Edoardo Villa, Hannes Harrs, Irma Stern, Judith Mason, Paul du Toit, Gregor Jenkin, Cecile Skotness, Lucas Sithole, Marion Arnold, Robert Hodgins, Tinus de Jongh and Willem Boshoff.

Cultural platforms and special projects are sections that urge public engagement and discussion. Editions comprises leading print studios and galleries that specialise in prints and multiples.

The ninth Investec Cape Town Art Fair will run from 18 to 20 February at the CTICC from 11h00 to 19h00.

Tickets can be purchased via the Webticket link on www.investeccapetownartfair.co.za