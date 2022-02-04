The Sims 4 gets Pabllo Vittar for Carnaval Streetwear Kit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Sims has partnered with iconic Brazilian drag queen, singer-songwriter, and model Pabllo Vittar to create the new Carnaval Streetwear Kit.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed The Sims 4 Carnaval Streetwear Kit, the latest collection of content to provide Simmers new opportunities to customise their Sim’s experience and diversify their wardrobe with new Create-A-Sims looks.

For this update, it partnered with iconic Brazilian drag queen, singer-songwriter, and model Pabllo Vittar to design the in-game kit. Exuberant, fierce and luminescent, the looks, styles and colours of the kit personify Pabllo’s sense of freedom and fun. This new content encourages Simmers to embody the confidence and creativity of one of the world’s greatest cultural celebrations through dynamic clothing, makeup and accessories for all Sims. The fluidity of the designs encourages Sims to blend Pabllo’s eye-popping pieces into any look for an abundance of joy. Whether players choose to dress their Sims in momentous cutouts, multicoloured fruit patterns with graphic contracts, or sequined tops, the opportunities to diversify their looks are vast, complete with bold makeup and colourful accessories.

The Sims has a long history of offering globally-minded players a creative destination to express themselves through fashion, most recently with the Modern Menswear Kit in collaboration with London-based designer Stefan Cooke, as well as the Fashion Street Kit and Incheon Arrivals Kit, inspired by the trends from Mumbai’s Fashion Street and the corridor runways at Incheon Airport.

As part of the collaboration for Carnaval Streetwear Kit, Pabllo Vittar has recorded her dance hit single “Buzina” from her second studio album, Não Para Não, in Simlish. Available today as a free update to the Base Game, Simmers can listen to the fun tunes via The Sims 4 radio stations in-game. To continue the celebration, players can expect a Sims Delivery Express Base Game update with Brazilian food recipes and a mask in early February, and in March, decorate their home with a new art piece from famous contemporary artist Lano.

The Sims 4 Carnaval Streetwear Kit will be available on 3 February on PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.