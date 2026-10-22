‘Call of Duty’ fires up epic finale

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‘Modern Warfare 4’ closes a rebooted military saga with Captain Price on the run, a new global conflict and three major ways to play, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches today (23 October 2026) as the epic finale to a storyline restarted in 2019. The reboot began a separate modern-military storyline, reintroducing familiar characters from the original 2007–2011 trilogy in a new continuity.

Captain John Price reaches the finale as an outlaw rather than the commander who assembled Task Force 141. The elite military unit has fallen apart, former allies are hunting Price, and a personal mission unfolding in the shadows collides with a full-scale war on the Korean Peninsula.

The path to that position runs through three previous Modern Warfare games. Price formed Task Force 141 during the 2019 reboot, before betrayal and covert military operations fractured relationships around the team in Modern Warfare II. The third instalment ended with another major rupture: Vladimir Makarov killed John “Soap” MacTavish, and Price later assassinated General Shepherd before disappearing from official military channels.

Modern Warfare 4 picks up with Price off the grid and fighting a private war while a much larger conflict erupts elsewhere.

North Korea launches a full-scale invasion of South Korea, placing players on collapsing front lines as Private Park Hyun Jun, a young South Korean soldier facing live combat alongside his squad. The campaign spans 16 missions across the Korean Peninsula, New York, Paris and Mumbai.

The campaign moves between two perspectives. Park experiences the invasion from the front line, while Price works beyond official command structures and searches for the forces driving a wider threat. Those parallel stories eventually converge as the regional war grows into an international crisis.

Price has anchored the current Modern Warfare storyline since 2019. The fourth game aims to succeed on two fronts: deliver another large-scale military story and resolve relationships and conflicts built across four titles.

Competitive multiplayer arrives with 12 all-new maps built for six-versus-six matches, giving the core online mode a completely fresh map line-up. Larger maps add infantry and vehicle combat across locations connected to the campaign’s global conflict.

Developer Infinity Ward has changed the technology governing how weapons behave through a new system called Ballistic Authority. The system links bullet trajectory, weapon movement, player stance, camera position, audio, field of view and target visibility. The aim is greater consistency between where a weapon appears to point, what a player sees and hears, and where a fired round travels.

That focus gives Modern Warfare 4 a different multiplayer identity from last year’s Black Ops 7, which centred several changes around expanded movement, futuristic equipment and large 20-versus-20 Skirmish battles.

DMZ provides another substantial part of the package. The extraction mode sends solo players or squads into volatile combat zones as off-the-books operatives searching for advanced military technology left behind by the war.

Rather than simply winning a fixed match, players choose objectives, gather equipment and decide how long to remain in hostile territory. A successful extraction preserves collected gear, while a failed deployment can erase the gains from that run.

Negotiation and betrayal can also shape encounters, creating a different kind of tension from conventional team-versus-team multiplayer. Pushing deeper into a combat zone can produce greater rewards, but every additional objective raises the chance of leaving empty-handed.

Campaign, multiplayer and DMZ are not three newly invented ideas for Call of Duty. Their importance comes from how much fresh material Modern Warfare 4 spreads across the three: the conclusion of the current storyline, a completely new core multiplayer map pool, revised weapon behaviors and a substantial extraction experience tied to the same wider conflict.

Where to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Battle.net, Steam and Nintendo Switch 2. Infinity Ward leads development, with Beenox, Digital Legends, Activision Shanghai, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games and High Moon Studios also credited.

* Visit the ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’ website here.