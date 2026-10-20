‘Sports Resort’ checks into Switch 2

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The island-holiday formula behind ‘Wii Sports Resort’ makes a comeback in a new game for Nintendo’s latest console, writes JASON BANNIER.

Players can box, bowl, skateboard and fly over a virtual island by moving handheld controllers in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a new party game launching tomorrow (22 October 2026).

The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is a direct sequel to Nintendo Switch Sports, rather than a remaster or port. The game returns to Wuhu Island, the fictional holiday resort featured in 2009’s Wii Sports Resort, and opens more of the setting to exploration between events.

A visit begins with a choice of Sportsmate or Mii avatar. Players can then loosen up with jump rope before choosing among 12 main sports. Activities such as boxing, table tennis, archery, tennis, volleyball, bowling, basketball and golf share the island with more unusual diversions. Thumb wrestling, skateboarding, power cruising and prop-plane flying complete the line-up.

This is where the handheld controls come in. Called Joy-Con 2, the small detachable controllers translate swings, tilts and slides into actions on screen. Boxers can guard and counterpunch, archers must allow for the wind, and bowlers can add spin to a delivery. Tennis offers several shot types, while volleyball and basketball reward a well-timed pass before the final attempt at scoring.

Nintendo allows the stranger activities to play by different rules. Thumb wrestling turns one controller into a contest to pin an opponent, while skateboarding uses the controllers’ mouse functionality. Power cruising places them in the role of handlebars, and the prop plane responds to tilting movements.

The holiday becomes competitive in Island Crown Mode. This solo challenge takes players through the rankings to face opponents called Island Champions. Those who progress far enough may earn an opportunity to challenge a legend.

Competition is only half of the trip. Skateboarding, power cruising and prop-plane flying provide ways to tour Wuhu Island, complete objectives and search for hidden surprises.

Collectible Spocco Photos reveal information about sightseeing spots along the way. Playing also earns Spocco Points, which can be exchanged at the Item Center for clothing, hairstyles and sporting equipment.

Friends and family can compete together around one television, although additional accessories may be required. Online Friend Lobbies require internet access, a Nintendo Account and a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Nintendo’s South African online store lists Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for R1,199.