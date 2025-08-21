Black Ops 7 leads Gamescom 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Major gaming announcements include a Call of Duty gameplay reveal, confirmation of Silksong’s 2025 launch, and a new Black Myth title, writes JASON BANNIER.

The gameplay for the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed during Gamescom 2025 in a new trailer that opened the event, followed by a confirmation of the release date, 14 November 2025.

Gamescom, one of the world’s largest gaming expos, is held annually in Cologne, Germany. This year, the most hyped features were new installments in the Call of Duty, Black Myth, and Hollow Knight franchises. And they did not disappoint.

Breakdown – Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 blends psychological warfare, advanced technology, and fractured memory narratives to drive its campaign. Set in the year 2035, the game continues directly from Black Ops 6 while serving as a successor to Black Ops II.

Photo supplied.

Players step into the role of David “Section” Mason, who faces his past and a renewed threat from Raul Menendez, returning with promises of global chaos. The campaign can be played solo or in four-player co-op, with progression contributing to a connected global XP system across modes.

Missions include surreal environments such as neon-lit Japan and the Mediterranean city of Avalon. The game also features Endgame, a replayable culmination of the Campaign where Avalon fully opens up and players wield personalised abilities to survive escalating challenges.

Multiplayer will launch with 16 core 6v6 maps (13 new and three returning from Black Ops 2), alongside two larger maps for the new Skirmish mode. Skirmish supports 20v20 battles that incorporate wingsuits, grappling hooks, and vehicle combat.

Movement options expand with Wall Jumps, Combat Rolls, and an evolved Omnimovement system, while the new Overclock feature allows players to upgrade Scorestreaks, Perks, and Field Equipment mid-match, creating hybrid combat roles.

The Zombies experience introduces a vast round-based map, with drivable Wonder Vehicles and interconnected zones. The Dark Aether storyline continues, alongside classic Survival maps and the debut of Dead Ops Arcade 4.

At launch, the game will include over 30 weapons, including new futuristic firearms and fan favourites. Returning systems include Weapon Prestige, which unlocks new camos and attachments as players master their weapons, and Weapon Build Sharing, allowing players to share or import custom loadouts using Build Codes.

Photo supplied.

Progression is fully connected across Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, with shared XP, challenges, and rewards. A new Cerebral-Link (C-Link) HUD ties all modes together with a unified interface. Content will also carry forward from Black Ops 6, including weapons, Operators, and items, with some restrictions.

Where to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Black Ops 7 will release on 14 November 2025, with an open beta scheduled from 5 to 8 October. An Early Access beta will be available for players who preorder the game, running from 2 to 5 October. The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, though not on Switch 2 at launch.

An upgrade to the base game, The Vault Edition, includes exclusive Operators, Mastercraft weapon blueprints, Zombies GobbleGums, one season of BlackCell content, and a permanent unlock token. Black Ops 7 is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

Major Gamescom 2025 news

Gamescom 2025 opened with a gameplay trailer for Black Ops 7 and went on to feature a wide range of announcements, including new reveals, updates on long-awaited sequels, and news beyond gaming.

A new gameplay trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong , Steam’s most wishlisted game, was revealed. Gamescom host Geoff Keighley confirmed the game will release this year. A demo is available for attendees to play at the event.

Silksong is the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure Hollow Knight. Players take on the role of Hornet, a swift and acrobatic warrior, who must explore a vast new kingdom filled with strange creatures, dangerous enemies, and hidden secrets. Blending fast-paced combat, challenging quests, and richly designed environments, the game combines exploration and skill-based battles with a haunting atmosphere and orchestral soundtrack.

Game Science, the studio behind the award-winning action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, announced a second installment, Black Myth: Zhong Kui. The protagonist is depicted as a ghost-catching god who traverses between hell and earth. The game will build on the studio’s mythological inspiration, introducing new realms and challenges rooted in Chinese folklore.

Resident Evil Requiem introduced a new protagonist alongside the return of a familiar face in a story-driven trailer. Capcom unveiled Onimusha: Way of the Sword , marking the return of the samurai action franchise with brutal combat and monstrous foes.

The Outer Worlds 2 featured with a new trailer centred on its eccentric companions and a firm release date of 29 October 2025. In the fantasy RPG space, Lords of the Fallen 2 was revealed through a cinematic trailer, targeting a 2026 launch.

The event included a first trailer for Fallout’s second season on Amazon Prime Video. Set in New Vegas, the new season will premiere in December 2025.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was confirmed for release on 21 October 2025. Sucker Punch Productions confirmed that Ghost of Yotei’s Legends multiplayer mode will arrive as free DLC in 2026.

Additional announcements included an anime adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, titled Sekiro: No Defeat, which will debut on Crunchyroll in 2026. Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden 4 received a new story trailer, showcasing the fast-paced combat that defines the series. A crossover between Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy XIV was confirmed, bringing shared content to both titles.

* View the full list of featured games on the Gamescom website here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.