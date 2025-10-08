‘Battlefield 6’ takes a shot at Call of Duty

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A brief celebrity cameo in a new trailer ends in chaos, setting a playful tone for the first-person shooter’s gritty warfare story.

Battlefield 6 (BF6) has released two new trailers over the past two weeks ahead of the first-person shooter’s launch tomorrow (10 October 2025). A campaign trailer offers a glimpse of the story, while a live-action trailer builds excitement with a cheeky shot at the Call of Duty (COD) franchise.

The live-action trailer features actor Zac Efron, NBA star Jimmy Butler, country singer Morgan Wallen, and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett dramatically entering the battlefield together. Their heroic moment is quickly interrupted when a missile strikes, ending the scene abruptly.

A screenshot of the celebrities featured in BF6’s launch live action trailer.

A new squad arrives, clad in distinctly Battlefield-style gear. One soldier asks, “Who was that?” to which another replies, “Doesn’t matter, let’s move”. What follows is an explosive firefight set to rock band Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet With Butterfly Wings.

Known for its celebrity-filled campaigns, COD has long used star power in its marketing, featuring names like Robert Downey Jr, Jonah Hill, Sam Worthington, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Jack Harlow. The BF6 trailer mirrors this approach but flips it on its head, turning it into a playful mockery of its rival’s trademark style.

Battlefield 6 campaign

BF6’s singleplayer campaign throws players into the boots of Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raiders unit racing to stop Pax Armata, a private military force bent on reshaping global power as NATO collapses. Moving away from the episodic War Stories format of previous instalments, the campaign offers a unified narrative spanning three continents.

Players can engage in a range of cinematic missions, including tank warfare beneath the Pyramids and urban combat in Brooklyn. A HALO jump into enemy territory is featured, blending large-scale spectacle with personal stakes.

Each member of Dagger 13 brings a distinct skillset to the battlefield, from Haz Carter’s frontline leadership to Gecko’s keen recon instincts, Murphy’s engineering expertise, Lopez’s life-saving support, and Hemlock’s shadowy CIA tactics.

True to the BF formula, the campaign emphasises teamwork and strategy, allowing players to command squadmates, co-ordinate suppressive fire, and leverage each operator’s strengths to turn the tide of combat.

The story is closely tied to the multiplayer world, where NATO remnants clash with Pax Armata forces across shared locations in the series’ hallmark All-Out Warfare mode.

Where to play Battlefield 6?

BF6, developed by Battlefield Studios and published by Electronic Arts, is the eighteenth instalment in the series after Battlefield 2042. The game will release tomorrow (10 October 2025) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.