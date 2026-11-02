Lepas L6 EV: From Chinese roads to SA shores

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Lepas is gearing up to plug into South Africa’s electric SUV market, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK from Wuhu, China.

The Lepas brand is part of the Chery Group, but it is developing its own identity and offering a range of vehicles that includes petrol-powered and electrified models. The new Lepas L6 EV is the fully electric member of the L6 family.

My driving experience in China gave me a chance to get acquainted with the vehicle. Driving an unfamiliar vehicle in another country is one thing. Doing so while adjusting to driving on the other side of the road adds another layer of concentration.

Fortunately, the L6 EV made the experience straightforward. Its electric powertrain delivers power smoothly, without the gear changes associated with a conventional combustion-engine vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The lane-keeping assistance was often noticeable during my drive. With my attention divided between learning the vehicle, watching the road and reminding myself to keep to the correct side, the system provided powerful assistance in keeping the vehicle within its lane.

Of course, driver assistance is there to support the driver, not replace the need to pay attention. Nevertheless, it was a welcome feature while I was finding my feet on unfamiliar roads.

The journey also highlighted the realities of driving in China: the roads were remarkably smooth, and the tunnels seemed to go on forever.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Electric power

The Lepas L6 EV uses a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 275Nm of torque, with power delivered to the front wheels.

Three driving modes are available: Eco, Normal and Sport. These allow the driver to select a setting suited to the circumstances, whether the priority is efficiency, everyday driving or a more spirited response.

The claimed driving range is up to 450km on perfect road conditions. As with any electric vehicle, the distance covered on a charge will depend on factors like driving style, speed, temperature, terrain and the use of the climate-control system. The claimed figure is therefore best treated as a guide instead of a promise that every journey will end with precisely the same amount of battery remaining.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Technology in the cabin

Inside, the L6 EV follows a familiar modern-SUV formula, with digital displays, connectivity and comfort features taking centre stage.

An 8.88-inch digital instrument display is positioned in front of the driver, providing access to driving information, while a larger 13.2-inch central touchscreen handles much of the infotainment functionality.

The eight-speaker Sony sound system should appeal to anyone who enjoys a decent soundtrack on the road, especially when the balance is just right.

I have always maintained that technology should make driving easier and not turn the cabin into a complicated computer laboratory. Screens and touch-sensitive controls might look impressive, but their real value lies in how easily the driver can use them.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The L6 EV combines its digital equipment with a good selection of comfort features. The cabin has leatherette upholstery, while the electrically adjustable front seats offer heating and ventilation for both the driver and front passenger.

The driver’s seat includes memory settings and four-way lumbar adjustment. These features are welcome when spending extended periods behind the wheel, as a comfortable driving position can make a big difference over a long journey.

A panoramic sunroof brings additional light into the cabin, and multi-colour ambient lighting adds a little atmosphere after dark.

Safety

One of the L6 EV’s major talking points is its comprehensive driver-assistance package, which includes 20 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features.

Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Integrated Cruise Assist are designed to help reduce the demands of longer journeys and slow-moving traffic. Depending on the system and driving conditions, these features can assist with maintaining a following distance, managing speed and helping the vehicle stay appropriately positioned.

Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Emergency Lane Keeping provide additional assistance when monitoring surrounding traffic and maintaining lane position.

Automatic Emergency Braking can detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, helping the vehicle respond to certain potential collisions. Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking are designed to assist when reversing out of a parking bay or driveway, where approaching traffic may be difficult to see.

Parking receives attention too. The L6 EV has a high-definition 540-degree panoramic camera system, supported by front and rear parking sensors.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

LED headlights, Intelligent Headlight Control and rain-sensing wipers round off the visibility and convenience equipment. Seven airbags are included as part of the safety specification.

The exterior of the Lepas L6 is particularly attractive. It loses the standard Lepas diamond grille and has a very distinctive front bumper. This gives it a more elegant finish.

My time behind the wheel in China reminded me that an electric vehicle needs to be more than just screens and a battery. It has to be comfortable, easy to drive and responsive to the person sitting behind the steering wheel.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Of course, South African buyers will want to know more about local pricing, the final specification, warranty arrangements and charging support before deciding. Those details will help determine where the L6 EV fits into our increasingly competitive electric-vehicle market.

For now, the Lepas L6 EV is destined for SA shores soon.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.