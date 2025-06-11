Xbox Games Showcase reveals ‘Black Ops 7’

The next chapter in the Call of Duty saga delves into mind-bending warfare set in 2035.

The new addition to the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 7 (BO7), explores a future destabilised by covert wars and weaponised fear. Decades of psychological manipulation and rising global unrest have reshaped the world into a fragile battleground where the mind is as critical as firepower.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, the new Call of Duty is described by the developers as the “most mind-bending Black Ops ever.” Set in 2035, it picks up more than 40 years after the events of BO6, and builds directly on BO2.

BO7 is the first direct year-on-year sequel in the franchise. The new chapter dives deeper into the chaos left in the wake of earlier conflicts

Co-op play drives the main campaign, allowing players to approach missions solo or with others, while maintaining a tight, cinematic structure. Multiplayer evolves the familiar mechanics with near-future technology and new maps. Zombies returns in round-based format, continuing the Dark Aether storyline with updated lore and atmosphere.

“The creativity and imagination that goes into the storytelling, the rich character depth, and the incredible moment-to-moment gameplay across all modes is really exceptional,” says Matt Cox, Call of Duty GM. “As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise. It delivers the full Call of Duty package for our players, and we can’t wait to show the community more of what the studio teams have been working on when we reveal later this summer.”

Tyler Bahl, head of Activision publishing marketing, says: “The team is looking to build on the incredible community enthusiasm and excitement we’ve seen within the Black Ops universe. This is the first time we’re staying within the Black Ops series with back-to-back releases, so we’re excited to give players a bit more time to enjoy all the live seasons and provide players more of what they want across Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone before we turn the page to Black Ops 7.

“Our official teaser sets the tone for players to embrace the madness that’s incoming with Black Ops 7’s story. Delivering consecutive Black Ops games also allows our teams the tremendous opportunity to tap not only into our own creativity but also embrace the shift from a ’90s setting to the new 2035 future setting within our marketing.”

Where to play?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, will release later this year (2025) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net and Steam.