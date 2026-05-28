‘Speed Freeks’ races to consoles today

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A new driving game, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, debuts on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Speed Freeks, a multiplayer combat racer set in the grimdark sci-fi world of Warhammer 40,000, has launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release includes full cross-play support and follows the game’s debut on PC last year.

The game puts players in control of heavily armed Ork vehicles across large-scale battles inspired by the same universe. The arcade-style racer combines high-speed driving with explosive vehicle combat, alongside several objective-based modes.

The title features an eight-player team mode called Deff Rally where players race through checkpoints while battling rivals. Kill Konvoy shifts the focus to convoy combat, with teams escorting giant Stompas across the map while attempting to destroy opposing forces. A third mode, Kustom Rally, allows players to race across community-created maps and tracks.

Image courtesy Steam.

Players can choose between several vehicle classes, including buggies, tanks, and Deffkoptas, each featuring different handling styles, weapons, and abilities. Vehicles can be upgraded with cosmetic items and alternative weapon loadouts.

Alongside the competitive multiplayer modes, Speed Freeks includes a real-time level editor with more than 400 assets for building custom racetracks, stunt arenas, and combat challenges. Players can collaborate on creations online before sharing maps through the Mek Workshop community hub, where creations can be downloaded and rated by other players.

The game features visual customisation for vehicles and Ork characters, including paint schemes, wheels, accessories, and cosmetic upgrades.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is published by Wired Productions and developed by Caged Element. The companies will release a physical PlayStation 5 edition on 16 July 2026.