Dodge danger in ‘Bionic Bay’

In the upcoming side-scrolling platformer, a distinct mechanic lets players swap places with enemies and objects.

Stream of the Day

In Bionic Bay, players can race through a biomechanical world, solving environmental puzzles and navigating time-based challenges. The upcoming indie platformer blends side-scrolling action with a realistic physics engine and a distinct object-swapping mechanic.

Players can trade places with objects and enemies, manipulate gravity, and tackle hazards in a landscape filled with ancient technology and mysterious lifeforms. The core mechanic – swapping positions with nearby items – enables inventive movement, combat, and defence. When combined with the game’s reactive physics, each level becomes a dynamic test of skill.

Players must avoid being burned, broken, frozen, exploded, or vaporised as they explore the game’s intricate environments. Set in a high-density pixel art world, the game features multiple biomes, each with its own atmosphere and sound design.

Photo supplied.

The environments are designed to reward exploration and experimentation while building suspense through visual and audio cues.

Bionic Bay includes an Online Mode with competitive speedrunning features. Players can race against others’ ghost runs, climb global leaderboards, and customise their scientist character.

Developed collaboratively by Finnish solo developer Juhana Myllys under the Mureena label and Taiwanese studio Psychoflow, Bionic Bay blends sci-fi themes with precise gameplay designed for speedrunning.

Myllys, who worked on Badland and Badland 2, is responsible for the art and design. Psychoflow, a two-person studio of first-time developers, handled the game’s technical development.

Where to play?

Bionic Bay releases tomorrow (17 April 2025), and is available on PC (Steam) and PlayStation.