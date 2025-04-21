‘Doom’ emerges in hellish physical format

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Will It Run’ Edition of Doom + Doom II includes a collector’s box with a built-in screen that can run the iconic games.

The classic gaming bundle Doom + Doom II is being re-released in three physical editions, developed in partnership with Bethesda Softworks. Originally released in the 1990s, Doom helped define the first-person shooter genre and is one of the most influential titles in gaming history.

Among the physical editions is the Will It Run Edition, which includes a collector’s box with a built-in screen capable of playing the game. Pre-orders are open until 18 May 2025.

Editions and pricing

The Standard Edition ($29.99) is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It includes game disc/cartridge, game case with cover art, and printed booklet. The package features both games, their original expansion packs, the new episode Legacy of Rust, and episodes Sigil and Sigil II – both receiving a physical release alongside Doom for the first time.

Photo supplied.

The Big Box Edition ($99.99) is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam Code). It includes all Standard Edition contents, cassette tape soundtrack set with slipcase, full base soundtrack and full IDKFA soundtrack, trading card pack featuring five collectible Doom cards, and a collector’s Big Box featuring Doom + Doom II artwork.

Photo supplied.

The Will It Run Edition ($666) is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam Code). It includes All Big Box Edition contents, collector’s edition box with a built-in screen and USB ports (connect a controller and play Doom directly on it), custom handheld Cacodemon console designed to play Doom, floating Cacodemon statue with magnetic base (3” Cacodemon on a 5” base), and certificate of authenticity.

Photo supplied.

Limited edition controller and cards

Limited Run Games has partnered with CRKD, the collectible gaming brand, to launch the CRKD Neo S Red Key Card Edition controller. Featuring a hellish red motif inspired by the Union Aerospace Corporation key cards, and using the CRKD Neo S controller design.

Limited Run Games is producing additional Doom + Doom II monster booster card packs, to be sold separately from the Big Box Edition and Will It Run Edition. Each pack contains a random selection of five trading cards, with fifteen available in total, each featuring a different Doom monster. There’s a chance to find a rare, signed Cacodemon rookie card.