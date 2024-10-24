‘As We Descend’ demos on Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the strategic deck builder, players must protect the last bastion of civilisation from dangerous monsters.

In As We Descend, players battle for the last bastion of civilisation, where scarce resources and dangerous monsters pose constant threats. Developer Box Dragon recently unveiled the game’s first public demo during The Spill, an indie developer stream. The roguelike deck builder’s free demo is available on Steam.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity’s survival teeters on the brink, players recruit squads, forge alliances, and navigate political treachery in a crumbling city. It features a turn-based card-drafting combat system, with relationship-building elements.

In each run, players take on shifting challenges, encountering new allies and enemies. The mechanics encourage careful planning in the city’s complex social structure. Through a mix of scavenged technology and evolving decks, players need to adapt to enemies’ intents and manage their forces between defensive and offensive positions.

Gameplay features

As We Descend offers a strategic twist on the deck-building genre by integrating the survival of humanity with political intrigue. Players face off against titanic foes and engage in a delicate balance of diplomacy, recruiting allies and navigating the city’s feudal politics. The game’s Combat Zone system features dynamic repositioning during battles to avoid attacks and maximise offensive capabilities.

Each expedition into the unknown present’s different challenges, with randomised encounters and evolving biomes that test players’ adaptability. Failed attempts provide valuable insights, equipping players with new tools and knowledge for future runs. Meanwhile, the fate of the city hangs in the balance, as players must navigate its internal conflicts while defending its borders.