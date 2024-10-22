‘Battle Aces’ opens free beta test

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the strategy game, players battle across the solar system as tactical drone warfare specialists.

A free beta test for the real-time strategy (RTS) game Battle Aces opens on 6 November 2024. Set in 2651, players are tactical drone warfare specialists called Battle Aces. To claim victory, one must defend their bases, advance technology, and attack enemies by deploying strategic compositions across the solar system.

A galactical story

In Battle Aces, despite remarkable technological progress, efforts to expand beyond the solar system have been thwarted by the vast distances of space. However, a breakthrough in teleportation technology has revolutionised warfare, shifting it from traditional manned battles to high-tech, drone-based combat.

In a recent catastrophic event, the mysterious destruction of Mercury, a desperate fight for survival and resources has sparked. As the solar system reels from the disaster, long-standing tensions ignite The Grand War – its outcome will shape the future of humanity.

New era of RTS

Battle Aces endeavours to begin a new era of strategy gaming, combining the natural interface of MOBA games, the meta strategic elements of deck building games, and the fast-paced intensity of RTS games.

The combination of strategic influences is melded with design features like instant unit spawning, automated resource gathering, and streamlined base building.

Updated features

New features introduced to Battle Aces in this phase of beta testing will include:

New units.

A 2 vs AI cooperative mode.

Dynamic contract system (daily and seasonal) with additional ways to earn in-game War Credits and initial WarPath reward track system.

Improved quality-of-life features including the ability to try a new unit deck vs AI, and enhancements to UI highlighting strategic counters for units.

Further tuning and gameplay balance adjustments to the existing 1v1, 2v2 and Custom Game modes.

• Introduction of the Ace personalisation system, including:

Custom skins for core bases.

Army paints allow players choices in colour for their units.

Custom fatality animations will vary how core base buildings explode in victory and defeat.

Distinct avatars, banners, in-match sprays, and emotes round out the ways in which players can adjust how they appear in Battle Aces, as well as express themselves in battle.

Development and availability

Battle Aces is developed by Uncapped Games – a studio comprised of developers who have shipped games from award-winning franchises such as StarCraft, Warcraft, Dawn of War, and Company of Heroes.

“All of us at Uncapped Games are passionate fans of the strategy genre,” said David Kim, senior game director of Uncapped Games.

“Our vision was always to build a game with the depth to satisfy the most hardcore fans while also being fun and easy enough to learn to attract new players to the genre we love the most.

“From the feedback we’ve gotten out of our announcement and first beta test, we feel like Battle Aces is well on its way to reaching those goals. We invite everyone to come test our game and give us feedback to help build the future of strategy games.”

Participants from the previous beta testing phase will gain early access on 6 November 2024, a day ahead of the general release. Players can register for the beta by visiting the website below.

* Visit the ‘Battle Aces’ website here.