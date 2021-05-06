Build your own games on Nintendo Switch

Want to create your own games for Nintendo Switch? Game Builder Garage, launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, will enable users to create their own games, when it launches on 11 June. With this new software, players can have fun learning to create and share video games. By connecting colourful creatures called Nodon, players can learn how to create games through guided lessons that cover the basics of visual game programming – and no prior experience is necessary. right here.

Nodon are creatures with big personalities that are used to help build games from the ground up. There are dozens of Nodon in Game Builder Garage, each with a different function, and users can learn how to build games by connecting them in various ways. For example, one can create and move a human-like character with an analogue stick by connecting Stick Nodon with Person Nodon.

“For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing. “Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!”

When a user first boots up Game Builder Garage, they can start with Lesson Mode. Here, they will meet the colourful and quirky Nodon, the creatures that you will use to learn the basic concept of visual programming in step-by-step, interactive lessons they can take at their own pace.

In Free Programming mode, players can bring their game ideas to life by putting all the skills learned in the lessons to the test. With the press of a button, they can swap between the programming and game screen to try out creations and see how it plays.

While Game Builder Garage can be controlled with a Joy-Con controller, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or the controls of the Nintendo Switch Lite system, users can also build games using a compatible mouse that is plugged into the USB port on the Nintendo Switch dock.

Game Builder Garage launches for Nintendo Switch on 11 June 11 in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com at a suggested retail price of $29.99. For more information, visit https://nintendo.com/games/detail/game-builder-garage-switch.