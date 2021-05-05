Twitter opens Spaces for more users

Last year, Twitter introduced Spaces to select users, and the feature provides live audio conversations on Twitter.

Based on what feedback so far, Twitter says accounts with over 600 followers are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. This explains its limited rollout so far.

Users have followed people for their tweets, and now Spaces lets them hear their voices and talk about what’s happening now in a live audio experience. From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces can encourage and unlock open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.

Twitter provided the following information on Spaces, how to create them, and how they work:

How Spaces work

On Twitter for iOS and Android, when someone you follow starts or speaks in a Space, it’ll appear at the top of one’s timeline as a purple bubble for as long as it’s live. When users join a Space as a listener, they can react to what you hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or DM the Space, or request to speak.

What a Space looks like to a listener

Spaces with captions turned on

When users join a Space as a speaker, in addition to talking, they can pin tweets to the Space, turn on captions so everyone can follow along with what’s being said, and Tweet the Space so more followers can join.

Tweets in a Space where one is speaking

When a user creates a Space, they’re in control of who’s speaking, the topics, and the vibe. Invite people to join by Tweeting or DM’ing them to jump in and then invite them to speak directly from the Space. From there, talk about the topic.

How to invite others to a speak

Hosts can mute speakers and take away their mic, or remove them from the Space completely. They can also mute all speakers at the same time.

How to manage your Space and block

Now you can mute everyone in your Space

Anyone can report and block others in the Space, or report the Space. Also, people a user has blocked can’t join a Space they are hosting, and they’ll see labels and warnings if someone they’ve blocked is speaking in a Space they join.

Labels you’ll see if you’re in a Space where someone you’ve blocked is a Speaker

For more information on how Spaces work, click here.