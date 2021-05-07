Product of the Day
Numskull releases pop culture lamps
From Back to the Future‘s DeLorean time machine to a Central Perk light from Friends, new lamps are available for fans.
Numskull’s range of 3D lamps is a nice way to add light to a collector’s room. Celebrate the games, movies and TV shows that you love and show these off on a shelf or mounted on a wall to make a glowing statement!
For the scores of Back to the Future fans, the DeLorean Clock Lamp is a fantastic piece of memorabilia that is sure to be the stand-out piece for collectors. The dates and time of Marty’s time travel escapades are all there… should he need reminding!
Numskull provided the following information on the lamp lineup:
Game Themes:
- Resident Evil – for members of the Umbrella Corporation
- Halo – for sharpshooters only
- Space Invaders – a homage to the retro shoot ‘em up 80’s phenomenon
Movie Themes:
- Ghostbusters – no mistaking that ghost!
- Jurassic Park – the T-Rex skeleton with a menacing glow
- Back to the Future – ‘last time departed’
- Friends – logo of Central Perk, most famous coffee shop EVER
For more information and to pre-order, visit Numskull Lamps.
Continue Reading