Numskull releases pop culture lamps

From Back to the Future‘s DeLorean time machine to a Central Perk light from Friends, new lamps are available for fans.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Numskull’s range of 3D lamps is a nice way to add light to a collector’s room. Celebrate the games, movies and TV shows that you love and show these off on a shelf or mounted on a wall to make a glowing statement!

For the scores of Back to the Future fans, the DeLorean Clock Lamp is a fantastic piece of memorabilia that is sure to be the stand-out piece for collectors. The dates and time of Marty’s time travel escapades are all there… should he need reminding!

A picture containing text, indoor Description automatically generated
A picture containing text Description automatically generated
A picture containing text Description automatically generated

Numskull provided the following information on the lamp lineup:

Game Themes:

  • Resident Evil – for members of the Umbrella Corporation
  • Halo – for sharpshooters only
  • Space Invaders – a homage to the retro shoot ‘em up 80’s phenomenon

Movie Themes:

  • Ghostbusters – no mistaking that ghost!
  • Jurassic Park – the T-Rex skeleton with a menacing glow
  • Back to the Future – ‘last time departed’
  • Friends – logo of Central Perk, most famous coffee shop EVER

For more information and to pre-order, visit Numskull Lamps.

