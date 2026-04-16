SA’s new Imax debuts ‘The Mummy’

Ster-Kinekor’s new Imax with Laser cinema, situated at The Zone in Rosebank, is screening a 2026 reimagining of The Mummy franchise from today (17 April).

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is one of the first movies to be available at the next generation theatre, which opened its doors last week (10 April). The story follows a broken family whose young daughter returns eight years after disappearing in the desert. A sinister, ancient force is awakened.

The original 1932 film stars Boris Karloff as an ancient Egyptian priest who, after being accidentally resurrected by archaeologists, stalks a modern woman he believes is the reincarnation of his soulmate.

“Imax with Laser technology, Imax’s most advanced entertainment experience, offers a next generation laser projection and enhanced multi-channel sound system exclusive to Imax theatres,” said Ster-Kinekor in a statement.

“Immersive by design, the technology is developed from the ground up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike any other. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colours exclusively to Imax screens.

“The theatre has been configured to maximise sightlines and acoustic immersion to enable audiences to experience films with the scale and clarity for which IMAX is known. It features a screen that is 17m wide and 9,7m high, and will accommodate approximately 285 seats.”

Mark Sardi, Ster-Kinekor CEO, said: “Being at the forefront of the latest big-screen technology ensures that our guests always enjoy great movie moments at their greatest. There is an excellent slate of upcoming titles in Imax, and their releases will be further enhanced with this latest laser technology.”

The new Imax is also screening The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary. Upcoming films that will release in Imax include Michael, Mortal Kombat 2, Mandalorian & Grogu, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Odyssey, Street Fighter and Dune Chapter 3.